BJP leader Arun Singh declared the 'double-engine government' of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar is returning to power in Bihar. He said people voted for development and rejected crime, as early trends show the NDA crossing the majority mark.

NDA Set for Victory, People Chose Development: BJP

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh said on Friday that the double-engine government under Prime Minister Modi and Nitish Kumar is set to return to power in Bihar. Singh added that people voted for development and rejected crime and lawlessness. Speaking to ANI, Arun Singh said, "As the NDA crosses the majority mark under the leadership of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, the double-engine government is returning to power in Bihar. People do not want crime and lawlessness; they want development. The RJD's statement reflects their frustration over the electoral loss."

Early Trends Show Commanding NDA Lead

As counting progresses for the Bihar Assembly elections, early leads indicate a strong and commanding lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), signalling what could be one of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's most decisive electoral victories. The trends suggest that the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nationwide popularity, is steering the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) toward a sweeping mandate of the 243-strong Assembly.

Bihar Election Results: Seat-wise Leads at 12:52 pm

In the current trends, the Nitish Kumar-led NDA has secured a combined total of 196 seats, with BJP leading in 88, JDU in 79, LJP 21, HAM 4 and RLM 4 as per data from the EC at 12:52 pm. RJD leads in 31 seats, Congress leads in 4, CPI(ML) lead 5, while CPI-M 1 and VIP lead in 0 seats each, taking the total to 41, as per data from the EC at 12:52 pm. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in five seats. Additionally, the BSP leads in one seat, and the AIMIM in 5 seats.

A Test of Endurance for Nitish Kumar

For Nitish Kumar, who has governed the state for nearly two decades, this election has been widely viewed as a test of both political endurance and public trust. Once celebrated as "Sushashan Babu" for pulling Bihar out of the shadows of what was often termed the "jungle raj," the Chief Minister has in recent years confronted signs of voter weariness and questions over his shifting political alignments. (ANI)