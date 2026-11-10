CM Chandrababu Naidu attributes the NDA's landslide win in Andhra Pradesh's local body elections to strong public support for good governance, noting the alliance secured nearly 94% of urban and majority ZPTC seats across the state.

NDA Alliance Wins Decisive Mandate in Andhra Pradesh Local Body Elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the local body election results reflect not just the alliance's victory but also the people's support for good governance, social justice, new leadership and democratic values. Speaking to media persons at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister and TDP national President said the NDA alliance parties had secured a decisive victory in the local body elections, with public support for the alliance increasing significantly compared to the 2024 general elections.

Explaining the election results and the alliance's performance at various levels, Chandrababu Naidu said the alliance secured 58.9 per cent of the votes in urban and Parishad elections combined, registering an increase of 3.6 percentage points compared to the 55.3 per cent vote share recorded in the 2024 elections. In contrast, the YSRCP's vote share declined from 39.81 per cent to 33.56 per cent, a drop of 6.25 percentage points. The difference in vote share between the alliance and the YSRCP in the local body elections stood at 25.34 percentage points, the CM said.

Dominance in Urban and Rural Voting Trends

The alliance secured 59.9 per cent of the votes in urban local body elections, while the YSRCP received only 34.3 per cent. The alliance recorded a strike rate of 94 per cent in urban areas. In ZPTC elections, the alliance secured 57.6 per cent of the votes against 39.7 per cent for the YSRCP, achieving a strike rate of 87.5 per cent. The difference in vote share between the alliance and the YSRCP stood at 25.6 percentage points in urban areas and 17.9 percentage points in rural areas, CM Naidu said.

The Chief Minister said the alliance secured 65.7 per cent of postal ballots in urban elections, compared to 27.42 per cent for the YSRCP. In Parishad elections, the alliance received 62.83 per cent of postal ballots, while the YSRCP secured 31.46 per cent. He said these figures reflected the extent of support extended to the alliance by employees and various sections of society.

ZPTC and MPTC Election Results

The Chief Minister said the alliance won 575 of the 659 ZPTC seats across the state. The alliance secured a lead in 27 of the 28 districts, with the YSRCP winning more ZPTC seats than the alliance only in Alluri Sitarama Raju district. The YSRCP failed to win even a single ZPTC seat in seven districts, including Anakapalli, Konaseema, Kakinada, Markapuram, Palnadu, West Godavari and Visakhapatnam. In the MPTC elections, the alliance won 7,803 of the 9,818 seats. The alliance is also expected to secure around 90 per cent of Mandal President positions across the state, he said.

Urban Local Body Landslide

The Chief Minister said the alliance demonstrated overwhelming dominance in urban local body elections as well. Out of 100 Mayor and Chairperson positions, the alliance won 94, including 12 of the 13 Mayor positions and 82 of the 87 Chairperson positions. The Telugu Desam Party secured 70 Mayor and Chairperson positions, Jana Sena 20 and the BJP four. The alliance won 3,233 of the total 3,941 wards, accounting for 82 per cent of the seats. The alliance secured council majorities in 95 of the 100 urban local bodies and won every ward in 16 urban local bodies. In contrast, the YSRCP won in only four urban local bodies and secured just 558 of the 3,941 wards. It failed to win even a single ward in 22 urban local bodies, he said.

The alliance won with a margin of 2,47,817 votes in Visakhapatnam, 1,30,872 votes in Vijayawada and 96,294 votes in Guntur, the Chief Minister said. In Pulivendula, the alliance secured the Chairperson position with a majority of 13,875 votes, winning 37 of the 40 wards. In Kadapa Municipal Corporation, the alliance won with a majority of 65,588 votes, securing 64 of the 66 wards. The Chief Minister said people in Kadapa district had put an end to rowdy politics, adding that all nine urban local bodies in the district had been won by the alliance. The YSRCP was restricted to just nine of the 345 wards in Kadapa district. He said the results demonstrated that elections conducted democratically and freely would produce such outcomes. Although the alliance did not secure the Mayor position in Anantapur, most of the corporators elected there belonged to the alliance, he added.

Commitment to Social Justice and New Leadership

The Chief Minister said, Women, Backwards Classes, socially disadvantaged communities and minorities had been given priority in the selection of Mayors and Chairpersons. Of the 70 Mayors and Chairpersons elected from the TDP, 42 are women, accounting for 60 per cent representation. Women will head eight of the ten Mayor positions secured by the TDP. They will lead the cities of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Machilipatnam, Guntur, Ongole, Kadapa, Kurnool and Chittoor. Of the 70 TDP-elected Mayors and Chairpersons, 44 belong to BC, SC, ST and minority communities, providing these groups with 62.9 per cent representation.

The community-wise representation includes 25 BCs, nine SCs, nine minorities and one ST. The Chief Minister said the election of TDP representatives from 27 different social communities as Mayors and Chairpersons demonstrated the party's commitment to social justice. The ten TDP Mayors belong to ten different social communities, including four BCs, four OCs, one SC and one minority representative. Among the Mayors and Chairpersons, nine belong to the Muslim minority community, including six women, he said.

Prioritizing Youth and Education

The Chief Minister said the alliance had prioritised young people and educated candidates in urban local body leadership. Of the 70 TDP-elected Mayors and Chairpersons, 55 hold a degree or higher qualification, including 11 postgraduates. This means 78.6 per cent of the elected representatives have higher educational qualifications. Thirty-one of them are below 45 years of age, while eight are below 35. The average age of the ten TDP Mayors is 39 years, he said.

The Chief Minister cited the election of 26-year-old Dr Dontham Gayatri as Rajampet Chairperson, 29-year-old Sheikh Abdul Abeeda as Machilipatnam Mayor, 31-year-old Avanapu Bhargavi as Vizianagaram Mayor and 32-year-old Dr Mukka Sravani as Visakhapatnam Mayor as examples of opportunities extended to young leaders, CM said. In Ongole, 24-year-old Chavali Charpitha was elected corporator from Ward 27. He said leadership opportunities had been provided to people from diverse backgrounds, including those holding senior positions, the extremely poor, daily wage workers, people without political backgrounds and individuals with a good reputation in society. The Chief Minister said the political experiments undertaken by the alliance had produced excellent results. We have groomed new leadership that can serve the party and the state for another 30 years, he said. He said the alliance had not only ensured appropriate representation for women, youth, BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in politics but had also increased their participation in urban governance.

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