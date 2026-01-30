The National Commission for Women (NCW) celebrated its 34th Foundation Day at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event, marking decades of commitment to women's rights, featured JP Nadda as Chief Guest and Annpurna Devi as Guest of Honour.

NCW Commemorates 34 Years with Dignitaries in Attendance

The National Commission for Women (NCW) marked its 34th Foundation Day today at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, commemorating over three decades of unwavering commitment towards safeguarding, promoting, and advancing the rights and dignity of women across India. The occasion was graced by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, as the Chief Guest Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi and Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Savitri Thakur, graced the occasion as the Guests of Honour.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The National Commission for Women (NCW) marked its 34th Foundation Day today at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, commemorating over three decades of unwavering commitment to safeguarding, promoting, and advancing the rights and dignity of women across India. The occasion was graced by the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda, as the Chief Guest. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi and Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Smt. Savitri Thakur graced the occasion as the Guests of Honour.