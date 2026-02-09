NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar has been admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic for chest congestion. His daughter Supriya Sule said he needs a 5-day antibiotic course but his vital parameters are normal. Doctors confirmed his condition is stable.

Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital on Monday and his daughter Supriya Sule said that he has developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics.

Supriya Sule, MP, said in a post on X that Sharad Pawar's other vital parameters are normal. "Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Doctor Confirms Stable Condition

Ruby Hall Clinic Hospital's Dr Abhijeet Lodha earlier told the media that Sharad Pawar's condition is stable. His preliminary examination has been completed. Since his oxygen levels and heart rate are normal, there is no cause for concern at present. Due to continuous travel and engagements over the past few days, he has experienced fatigue. Due to chest congestion, a respiratory examination was also conducted. He has been admitted to a private room and does not require oxygen support," he said.

Hectic Schedule Cited as Cause

Rohit Pawar, grand nephew of Sharad Pawar said the senior leader has had a hectic schedule over the past few days. "Over the past ten to twelve days, Sharad Pawar has had a very hectic schedule. Due to physical exhaustion and mild breathing discomfort, he was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic. Doctors have conducted all necessary tests, and the results are normal. I personally spoke to the doctors. Once the remaining test reports are received, a decision will be taken on whether he should stay in Pune or be shifted to Mumbai," he said.

Appeal to Party Workers

An appeal has been made to NCP(SP) workers not to gather in the hospital so that other patients are not inconvenienced. (ANI)