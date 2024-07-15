Indian 2: Netflix or Prime Video? Where to watch Kamal Haasan's film

Entertainment
Kamal Haasan and Shankar's July 12 film Indian 2 (Bharateeyudu 2) was poorly reviewed. Despite poor word of mouth, the film grossed Rs 58 crore worldwide.
Reports suggest the film was reduced by 20 minutes after audience and critic input. Reduced film premieres July 14 in theatres. Film was three hours and four minutes prior.
Picture digital dissemination is near. Netflix obtained film digital rights. Indian 2 makers have not set an OTT release date. Film satellite rights are held by Kalaignar TV.
The Telugu version opened well and made a lot of money. Sacnilk says Indian 2's Tamil version earned Rs 17 crore. Overall, 55% were there, mostly for night shows.
The film opens well in Telugu. First-day collections reached Rs 8 crore for the flick. Telugu version earned Rs 2.5 crore nett in India on second day, Tamil version Rs 13 crore.
After 1996's success, Shankar directed Indian 2.
On July 12, theatres opened the film. It stars Kamal Haasan, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani
Anirudh Ravichander scored in the film produced by Shankar Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.
Reports suggest the film cost Rs 150 crore. The 3rd Indian film will follow Indian 2.