Cobra Kai Season 6: 7 reasons to watch THIS Netflix show

Here are seven reasons why you should watch Cobra Kai
Cobra Kai continues the plot of 1984's The Karate Kid, revisiting the underdog storyline and examining the characters' growth.
The programme develops Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence more than the film. They are relatable due to their skills, shortcomings, and inner conflicts.
Cobra Kai offers plenty of thrilling martial arts action sequences, choreographed in a way that keeps viewers engaged and excited.
The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is central to the show's plot. Cobra Kai examines how this rivalry has persisted over the years and impacts their lives and those around them.
The series does a fantastic job of developing its main characters. Each character grows and changes throughout the seasons, making them more compelling as the story progresses.
Cobra Kai explores themes of redemption, forgiveness, and second chances. It challenges viewers to consider how people can change and whether past mistakes can be forgiven.
Despite its issues, Cobra Kai uses comedy well. Johnny Lawrence's old-school perspective and other characters' reactions often lead to comic situations that lighten the show.