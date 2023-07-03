Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NCP Split: Whole picture will change in 3 months, says Sharad Pawar

    "The whole picture will change in three months. All will stand together when the time comes. The NCP is made of workers, they are with us," Sharad Pawar said in a briefing from Satara. He also rejected speculation that Ajit Pawar's revolt had his blessings

    NCP Split: Will never forgive Ajit from the heart, says Sharad Pawar
    First Published Jul 3, 2023, 3:04 PM IST

    A day after his nephew Ajit Pawar joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) government in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said that the whole picture will change in three months. Sharad Pawar also rejects speculation that Ajit Pawar's revolt has his blessings. "The whole picture will change in three months. All will stand together when the time comes. The NCP is made of workers, they are with us," Sharad Pawar said in a briefing from Satara. 

    Talking about Ajit, Sharad Pawar said: "I will never forgive him from the heart."

    Viewpoint: Sharad Pawar has lost much more than just his party

    The remarks come even as sources claimed that Ajit Pawar has submitted a list of 40 NCP MLAs who are supporting him to the Governor, and will approach the Election Commission for the party name and symbol.

    Slamming the BJP, Pawar said: "An attempt is being made to create a different atmosphere in the country, a rift is being created in the name of religion."

    Earlier today, Pawar visited the memorial of his mentor, Yashwantrao Chavan, who served as Maharashtra's first chief minister. He offered floral tributes at the 'Pritisangam' memorial in Karad. The visit, coinciding with Guru Purnima, is perceived as a display of Pawar's influence and support.

    Embarking on his journey from Pune to Karad, Pawar made stops along the way to meet and greet his supporters, who eagerly lined the roadsides to show their solidarity. Upon reaching Karad, he was greeted by many enthusiastic supporters, as well as the local NCP MLA Balasaheb Patil.

    Notably, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who originates from Karad, was also present to extend his presence and support.

    Sharad Pawar 'thanks' PM Modi, says he will rebuild NCP; key meeting in Mumbai on July 5

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2023, 3:19 PM IST
