The NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 began in Delhi with a record 2,406 cadets, including 898 girls, from 28 states and 8 UTs. The month-long camp also sees participation from cadets and officers from 25 Friendly Foreign Countries.

The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) 2026 commenced on December 30 at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt, with the "Sarv Dharm Pooja". The month-long camp features several inter-directorate competitions and events like Best Cadet Competition, Small Arms Firing, Marching Contingent during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, and Flag Area Designing, Ministry of Defence said.

Record Participation at RDC 2026

This year, a total of 2,406 cadets, including 898 girl cadets, drawn from 28 states and 08 Union Territories, are participating, which is the highest till date. Cadets and officers from 25 Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs) will also take part in the celebrations this year under the Youth Exchange Programme (YEP).

DG NCC Addresses Cadets

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, Director General NCC, welcomed the cadets and congratulated them on their selection for the prestigious Republic Day Camp. He urged the cadets to display the highest qualities of character, integrity, selfless service, comradeship and teamwork, transcending barriers of religion, language, and caste in the true spirit of 'Nation First.'

Fostering 'Unity and Discipline'

Upholding its motto 'Unity and Discipline,' the Republic Day Camp brings together NCC cadets from all across the country and provides them with opportunities for training and cultural exchange, while instilling a deep sense of patriotism, discipline, and leadership in cadets. (ANI)