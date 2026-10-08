The NCC has launched its first-ever All Girls Basic Paramotor Training Course in Guwahati, Assam. The course includes 30 girl cadets from four states, marking a significant milestone in NCC's commitment to Nari Shakti and adventure training.

In a historic first for the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the first-ever NCC All Girls Basic Paramotor Training Course has commenced at the NIMAS Paramotor Node, Guwahati, under the aegis of NCC Directorate North Eastern Region (NER) and HQ DG NCC, New Delhi.

The pioneering course brings together 30 Senior Wing (SW) girl cadets drawn from four states - Karnataka, Telangana, Assam and Nagaland - embodying the true spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The initiative marks a significant milestone in NCC's adventure training curriculum and its commitment to Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti.

Course Design and Objectives

The course is designed to provide cadets with specialised training in paramotoring, an adventure aero-sport that demands high levels of discipline, physical fitness, mental resilience and courage.

From Ground Training to Powered Flight

Commencing with rigorous ground training, equipment familiarisation and safety drills, the cadets are progressively advancing to powered flight operations. More than just learning to fly, the training is structured to instil core values of leadership, teamwork, decision-making and overcoming fear. Each sortie encourages cadets to push beyond their comfort zones, transforming apprehension into confidence.

Empowering Women Through Adventure

"This initiative reflects NCC's continued emphasis on empowering young women through adventure," an NCC spokesperson said. "These 30 cadets are not just learning to take flight; they are carrying a message of courage and empowerment for young women across the country," he added.

With every flight, the cadets are proving that the sky is not the limit, but a new frontier to be explored.

A Testament to Unity and Discipline

The course stands as a powerful testament to the NCC motto of Unity and Discipline and will pave the way for greater participation of girl cadets in adventure activities. (ANI)