NCB Chennai secures the conviction of six individuals in an international drug trafficking case. The accused were sentenced to 10 years RI for smuggling 290 kg of Ganja and 1 kg of Hashish Oil to Sri Lanka via a fishing boat in 2022.

In a significant achievement, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chennai Zonal Unit has secured the conviction of six accused persons involved in an international Ganja and Hashish Oil trafficking network, officials said.

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The Interception and Seizure

According to a press release, on November 21, 2022, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) intercepted the fishing boat "Kanmani" approximately 45 nautical miles south of Mandapam. Before interception, the crew threw 8 gunny bags overboard, which the ICG subsequently recovered from the water. NCB Chennai officials took over the case at ICGS Mandapam.

The inventory included 99 packets of Ganja, one bottle of Hashish Oil, GPS devices, and mobile phones. A total of 290.490 kilograms of Ganja and 1 kilogram of Hashish Oil were seized by the officers of NCB, Chennai Zonal Unit, the release said.

The Investigation and Arrests

Four Indian nationals who were on the boat, namely, K Iniyas Ahemed, Seyed Noorul Ammen, Kannan K and Velu A, all residents of Ramanathapuram, were arrested by NCB officers with the contraband.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the boat belonged to P Ramu, who had knowingly provided his boat for smuggling the above four persons. Further investigation revealed that the master mind of this network was Mohamed Basith, who had arranged to send the narcotic drugs to Sri Lanka through the sea route, with the assistance of his associates. Mohamed Basith was also arrested in June 2023. Analysis of digital evidence provided crucial evidence to link the accused with the recovered contraband, the release said.

Trial and Conviction

Upon completion of the investigation, the detailed complaint was filed before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Court, Pudukottai. During the course of the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses and relied upon more than 100 prosecution evidence, including the Call Detail Record (CDR) analysis, to corroborate the activities of the arrested persons.

"After appreciation of the oral and documentary evidence, the trial court convicted all six accused persons and sentenced each of them to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, under the various provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. This marks a significant shift towards the endeavour for tackling the issue related to drug trafficking, wherein drugs worth more than Rs 1.52 crore along with cash of Rs 2,20,060 and a boat worth more than Rs 9 lakh were seized," the release said.

In 2026, NCB Chennai has managed to secure six convictions so far, wherein 17 persons have been convicted by the courts. To combat drug trafficking, the NCB seeks the continued support of the public. (ANI)