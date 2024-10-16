Nayab Singh Saini elected BJP legislature party leader in Haryana, to take oath as CM on Thursday

Nayab Singh Saini has been unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana, paving the way for his second term as Chief Minister.

Nayab Singh Saini has been unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana, paving the way for his second term as Chief Minister. The decision came during a meeting attended by newly elected Haryana BJP MLAs, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who served as central observers.

The proposal for Saini's leadership was put forth by MLAs Krishan Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij. This announcement was officially made by Home Minister Shah on Wednesday, underscoring Saini's pivotal role in the BJP's campaign.

"A meeting of the newly elected legislative party of Haryana was held, during which a unanimous proposal was presented by Krishna Kumar Bedi and Anil Vij. I declare that our former Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has been chosen as the leader of the legislative party," said Amit Shah.

Saini, who previously took office in March, was the party's chief ministerial candidate during the recent assembly elections. The BJP successfully secured a third term in Haryana, winning 48 seats in the 90-member assembly, compared to the Congress party's 37 seats. The results were declared on October 8.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, with notable attendees including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, highlighting the significance of this event for the BJP in Haryana.

