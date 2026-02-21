Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, at a Saini Samaj Trust event in Amritsar, launched a website and credited PM Modi for his position. He called upon the community to work unitedly to form a BJP government in Punjab in 2027.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini attended a community gathering organised by the Saini Samaj Trust in Amritsar as the Chief Guest. On this occasion, he launched the website prepared by the Trust. He said that through this website, information about the community's activities and other important updates will be shared. Appreciating the event, the Chief Minister said that he got the opportunity to meet members of the community.

He stated that the responsibility he holds today has been entrusted to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing gratitude for this honour, he called upon everyone to work unitedly in the upcoming Assembly elections and to form a BJP government in Punjab in 2027. He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, India is moving forward at a rapid pace, which is a matter of pride for all.

Highlighting Haryana's Development

In his address, the Chief Minister said that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was commemorated in Haryana with deep reverence. According to a release, he further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Haryana is progressing continuously. Free dialysis facilities are being provided to kidney patients in government and medical colleges across the state. Families with an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh are being provided LPG cylinders at Rs 500. The government is fulfilling its promises in a phased manner.

Ownership rights have been granted to individuals occupying Panchayati land for 20 years. Various schemes have been implemented to provide relief to traders, including an interest waiver scheme on taxes.

Schemes for Women and Farmers

The Chief Minister said that several schemes for women are being implemented in Haryana, including the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, with funds being directly transferred to beneficiaries' bank accounts. Under the fourth installment, approximately Rs 634 crore has been transferred to beneficiaries.

Saini said the state government has launched several schemes for farmers' welfare. A scheme has been implemented to operate 5 HP and 10 HP tubewell motors on solar energy to reduce electricity bills. Under this scheme, 45 per cent subsidy is provided by the Haryana Government and 45 per cent by the Central Government, while farmers bear 10 per cent of the cost. A solar scheme of up to 15 HP is also being implemented.

Boosting Industrial and Sports Infrastructure

He said that the industrial sector in Haryana is being strengthened. There is a plan to establish 10 IMTs (Industrial Model Townships), out of which work is in progress on six. Better infrastructure is being provided to promote sports. Haryana's athletes have brought glory to the state by winning the highest number of medals in the country.

Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini appealed to the Saini community and intellectuals to work together to make Punjab a strong and leading state and to resolve to form a BJP government in 2027.

Dignitaries Present

On this occasion, former Rajya Sabha MP Shwait Malik, President of Saini Samaj Seva Trust Tarsem Lal Saini, General Secretary Jitender Singh Saini, Senior Vice President Santokh Singh Saini, Finance Secretary Vinod Kumar Saini, Vice President Nand Kishore Saini, former MLA Bishan Saini, Bar Association President Pradeep Saini, Hemani Arora, and other distinguished members of various communities were present. (ANI)