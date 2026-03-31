India has officially declared an end to Naxalism after more than 50 years of conflict. The government used a mix of security action and strong development work in affected areas. Thousands of schools, hospitals, roads, and banking services were built in remote tribal regions. Welfare schemes also reached more people

New Delhi: India formally announced the end of the Naxal menace on March 31 — a chapter of violent Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) that had haunted the country's tribal heartland for over five decades.

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What began as an agrarian uprising in Naxalbari, West Bengal in 1967 and evolved into one of Asia's most persistent insurgencies has been brought to its knees not merely by superior firepower, but by an unprecedented fusion of security operations, infrastructure investment, and grassroots welfare delivery that reached the most remote forest clearings of Bastar and beyond.

The transformation did not happen overnight. Beginning in 2014, successive governments pursued a doctrine that treated LWE not only as a law-and-order problem but as a symptom of developmental exclusion.

The strategy's success is now written in hard numbers across health, education, finance, infrastructure, and democratic participation.

Healing the Heartland: Healthcare Reaches the Forest

For generations, tribal communities in Chhattisgarh's Sukma and Bijapur districts lacked access to even basic medical care. That changed decisively with the construction of a 240-bed Super Specialty Hospital in Jagdalpur — a facility that would not look out of place in any state capital.

Complementing it, two brand-new Field Hospitals were erected in Bijapur and Sukma, taking quality care directly into conflict zones.

Six additional field hospitals were upgraded, raising the total network of frontline medical infrastructure to unprecedented levels.

The impact has been measurable in lives. Since 2017, these facilities have collectively treated over 67,500 patients, many of whom previously had no alternative but forest healers or a multi-day journey to distant towns.

Simultaneously, the state's community health architecture deepened its roots. The Mitanin Programme — Chhattisgarh's flagship community health scheme — empowered over 70,000 grassroots health workers, more than 80 per cent of them drawn from marginalised or tribal backgrounds.

In urban pockets, women-led Mahila Arogya Samitis tackled food security (74.1%), sanitation (70.8%), and gender-based violence (60.8%).

Over 12,927 special health camps served 7,66,585 beneficiaries, making healthcare a lived reality rather than a distant promise.

Banking the Unbanked: Financial Inclusion at Scale

If roads are the veins of development, financial inclusion is its lifeblood. In LWE-affected regions, exclusion from formal banking had long kept communities dependent on money-lenders and outside middlemen — fertile ground for Naxal recruitment.

Since 2014, that reality has been systematically dismantled. The Department of Posts alone opened 6,025 new post offices with full banking services, carrying the state's financial reach into the most isolated hamlets.

A further 1,804 bank branches became operational, supported by 1,321 new ATMs.

Most crucially, 75,000 banking correspondents — local agents who carry financial services door-to-door — were activated across the region, ensuring that even villagers unable to travel to a branch could access savings, insurance, and government transfers.

Knowledge as Liberation: Schools in the Jungle

Education has long been the Naxal movement's most effective recruiting tool — or rather, its absence has been.

The government's response has been to build at a pace that has no precedent in the region's history.

Since 2014, a total of 9,303 schools have been constructed in LWE-affected areas. Of 258 Eklavya Model Residential Schools sanctioned for tribal children, 179 are now fully operational, offering hostel facilities and quality education to students who previously walked hours to reach a classroom.

Eleven Kendriya Vidyalayas and six Navodaya Vidyalayas have also been established, anchoring high-quality central government schooling in former stronghold districts.

Government Schemes: Welfare Finds Its Address

The most politically significant shift may be the most prosaic: welfare schemes are finally reaching their intended beneficiaries.

PM Awas Yojana housing beneficiaries in LWE districts surged from 92,847 in 2024 to 2,54,045 in 2025 — a near-tripling in a single year.

MGNREGA enrolment climbed from 8,19,983 to 9,87,204 over the same period, a direct signal that the state administration is now present and functional in areas it once could not safely enter.

Connecting the Corridor: Roads, Towers, and Rail

Perhaps nothing symbolises the transformation more vividly than the infrastructure now threading through what was once the "Red Corridor."

Over 17,500 kilometres of roads have been built in Maoist-affected areas, ending the geographic isolation that Naxals had carefully cultivated as a shield.

Nine thousand mobile towers have been installed, with 2,343 upgraded to 4G, connecting communities to commerce, information, and emergency services.

Rail connectivity — once unthinkable in South Bastar — is advancing rapidly. A 95-kilometre rail line between Dallirajhara and Raoghat is complete; a 140-kilometre stretch between Raoghat and Jagdalpur is developed; and a survey for a further 180-kilometre line from Dantewada to Munuguru in Telangana is underway, knitting the region permanently into the national mainstream.

Democracy's Return: Ballots Replace Bullets

The most eloquent verdict on India's decade of counter-insurgency has been delivered not by security forces but by tribal voters.

In Bastar, voter turnout climbed from 66.04% in 2019 to 68.29% in 2024 — a 2.25 percentage point increase in a region where Naxals had for years enforced election boycotts at gunpoint.

Similar gains were recorded in Kanker (up 1.81%), Rajnandgaon (1.22%), and Mahasamund (0.37%).

Balod district became India's first child-marriage-free district under the "Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat" initiative in 2025; Surajpur declared 75 village panchayats free from child marriage.

Active implementation of the Forest Rights Act has secured individual and community land titles for tribal families, giving them genuine stakes in the democratic system.

India's Naxal chapter is closing because the state chose to fight on two fronts simultaneously — with security forces in the forest and with development in the village.

The lesson encoded in those 17,500 kilometres of road, in the 240-bed hospital in Jagdalpur, in the 75,000 banking correspondents, and in the rising voter turnout of Bastar is simple and hard-won: lasting peace is not declared — it is built, school by school, road by road, and vote by vote.