Anti-Naxal activist Farooq Ali hails the Centre's 2026 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' deadline as 'effective'. He describes Naxalism's 50-year hold on Bastar as a 'parallel government' but notes its recent decline due to security actions.

'Naxal Mukt Bharat' Deadline Proving Effective

Anti-Naxal activist and social worker Farooq Ali hailed the "Naxal Mukt Bharat" initiative, calling the March 31, 2026, deadline set by Centre to end Naxalism in the country as "effective."

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Speaking to ANI on Monday, Ali highlighted that Naxalism in Chhattisgarh's Bastar felt like a "parallel government" operating for the past 50 years, adding that there were "doubts" about whether such a goal could be achieved or not due to staunch opponents of Naxalism. "Naxalism has held sway over Bastar for nearly fifty years. Given the sheer extent of its dominance--the way it had entrenched itself--it felt as though a 'parallel government' were operating within Bastar. Consequently, despite being staunch opponents of Naxalism, we harboured doubts as to whether such an outcome was truly achievable. However, considering the manner in which Naxalism has been brought under control over the past two years--marked by a continuous stream of surrenders and encounters that have pushed the Naxals onto the back foot--it appears that this deadline is indeed proving to be effective," said Farooq Ali.

From 'Sympathiser' to Perpetrator

He further stressed that Naxalism in the region, firstly arrived as "sympathiser" to people; however, it later began to target innocent people, security personnel and elected representatives. He added that the Naxals infiltrated Bastar by promising to fight for their rights over water, forests, and land of the tribals. "Just consider the manner in which the Naxals carried out killings here--how they targeted our security personnel and elected representatives. Even more tragic is the fact that they targeted innocent civilians... Naxalism arrived in the guise of a sympathiser--posing as a friend of the people... By beguiling the masses--promising to fight for their rights over water, forests, and land--and by misleading and exploiting our innocent tribal communities for their own ends, they infiltrated Bastar," he said.

Personal Experience and Ideological Battle

Ali also shared his personal experience of being a target of Naxalism, stating that his elder brother was attacked, and acknowledged that the armed manifestation of Maoism is in decline. He opined that the battle against the core ideology of Maoism will continue, while praising the developmental steps taken by the government to rehabilitate Naxal-affected areas. "We--the people of Bastar--owe a debt to the families of those soldiers... I have personally endured the pain inflicted by Maoism. My family was attacked; my elder brother was targeted... The armed manifestation of Maoism is, without a doubt, on the decline. However, the battle against its core ideology will continue indefinitely... We certainly harbour high hopes for the concrete initiatives launched by the government; We are confident that the government will complete its developmental work through these very methods," said Farooq Ali.

Development Paving the Way for Progress

The anti-Naxal activist praised the road connectivity reaching rural areas within the state, adding that healthcare facilities are also becoming easily accessible. "We remain hopeful, and--in this endeavour of development--we will extend our full support to the government in every possible way. This is because roads are now reaching even the interior villages, electricity is being supplied, and healthcare facilities are becoming easily accessible. Furthermore, the government is organising health camps on its own initiative; we welcome all these efforts... Chhattisgarh possesses the full potential to join the ranks of India's most developed states," said Farooq Ali.

The "Naxal Mukt Bharat" (Naxal-free India) mission is a strategic goal set by the Union Home Ministry under the Modi government to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) by March 31, 2026. (ANI)