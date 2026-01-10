The Indian Navy is holding a five-day Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp in Lakshadweep from Jan 12-16. Inaugurated by the Naval Chief, it will offer specialist consultations, treatments, and surgeries across several islands.

The Indian Navy is organising a Joint Services Multi-Speciality Medical Camp in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep from January 12 to 16, reaffirming the Navy's commitment to healthcare outreach, community welfare and sustained civil-military cooperation.

According to an official release, the five-day health camp will be formally inaugurated by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, and is aimed at delivering comprehensive medical care to the residents of Lakshadweep through specialist consultations, treatment services and selected surgical interventions, including cataract surgery.

Expanding Healthcare Support

This initiative is part of the Indian Navy's continued efforts to support and augment the existing healthcare services in the island territory through regular conduct of camps as part of the Navy Day outreach activities. The medical camps, over the years, included various primary care specialities and dental surgery across most islands of Lakshadweep. With advances in healthcare and continued support of UTL Administration, as well as a highly encouraging response from the local populace, the health camp has been upgraded to a multi-speciality camp.

Lakshadweep has an established Govt healthcare system comprising district hospitals, community health centres and primary health facilities. The multi-speciality health camp is designed to complement these services, along with providing access to specialist and super-specialist medical expertise in a coordinated and patient-centric manner. Emphasis will be placed on early diagnosis, timely intervention and appropriate clinical management of common and chronic medical conditions.

Scope of the Multi-Speciality Camp

The camp will cover Agatti, Kavaratti, Androth, Amini and Minicoy islands. It will be conducted by a Joint Services Medical Team comprising experienced medical officers and specialists from the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. The participation of professionals from all three Services will ensure a broad spectrum of clinical expertise, facilitating comprehensive and integrated healthcare delivery during the camp period.

Medical consultations will be provided in several basic specialities, including dental surgery and a few super-specialities such as Cardiology. Endocrinology, Nephrology, Neurology and Gastroenterology. In addition to outpatient consultations, cataract surgeries and select general surgical procedures will be carried out during the camp by surgical teams. These procedures will be undertaken in coordination with local health authorities. The surgical component of the camp is expected to significantly enhance the quality of life for patients requiring operative intervention.

Screening by medical specialists is already in progress in the islands. Medical teams will also provide guidance on follow-up care to ensure continuity of treatment beyond the duration of the camp. Alongside curative and surgical services, the camp will place strong emphasis on preventive healthcare and health awareness. Medical officers will interact with community members to address lifestyle-related conditions, maternal and child health issues, nutrition and general wellness.

Continuing a Tradition of Service

The Indian Navy has a long tradition of contributing to humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and community support initiatives. The Lakshadweep health camp continues this tradition of service and outreach.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by senior leadership of the Indian Navy, including V Adm Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command, Surg V Adm Arti Sarin, Director General Armed Forces Medical Services and Surg V Adm Kavita Sahai, Director General Medical Services (Navy). In addition, Advisor to the Administrator, UTL and senior officials from the Lakshadweep Administration and Armed Forces would also be present.

The camp is expected to benefit a large number of residents and further reinforce the trust and goodwill shared between the Indian Navy and the people of Lakshadweep. (ANI)