PM Narendra Modi extended Navy Day greetings, lauding the force's courage and push for self-reliance. He recalled his Diwali on INS Vikrant. The Navy also held an operational demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram attended by President Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended Navy Day greetings and said that the maritime force is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination. PM Modi recalled his time aboard INS Vikrant, India's indigenously built aircraft carrier, during Diwali last year. "Navy Day greetings to all personnel of the Indian Navy. Our Navy is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination. They safeguard our shores and uphold our maritime interests. In recent years, our Navy has focused on self-reliance and modernisation. This has enhanced our security apparatus," PM Modi posted on X.

PM's Diwali with Naval Personnel

Remembering spending the 2025 Diwali aboard the aircraft carrier, PM Modi wrote, "I can never forget this year's Diwali, which I spent with Naval personnel on board INS Vikrant. Wishing the Indian Navy the very best for their endeavours ahead," as he posted a video of him aboard the ship.

Earlier in October, in Panaji, Goa, PM Modi spent Diwali aboard INS Vikrant with Navy personnel. Referring to the Armed Forces as "his family," he said he has kept with his annual tradition over the previous 11 years to celebrate Diwali with the armed forces of the country. PM Modi had said, "It has become a habit of mine to celebrate Diwali with my family, and that's why every year I come to celebrate Diwali with my family."

Navy's Operational Demonstration

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Navy displayed its operational prowess and maritime capabilities through a spectacular 'Operational Demonstration' at Shangumugham beach, Thiruvananthapuram. The mega event brought alive the Navy's formidable combat capabilities, technological excellence, and operational readiness, while reflecting the nation's growing maritime strength and self-reliance.

President Droupadi Murmu was hosted by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff. Upon arrival, a 150-man ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to the Chief Guest. Amongst various dignitaries, the Governor of Kerala, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, and the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, witnessed the event along with other senior Central and State Government officials, military dignitaries, and the local populace.

Significance of Navy Day

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. (ANI)