Delhi CM Rekha Gupta held a pollution review meeting. The city's air quality improved, with the AQI at 299. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said the Centre has asked the Delhi govt to create a detailed plan for the next year to tackle pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review the pollution control measures in the national capital on Wednesday. However, Delhi's air quality improved significantly on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 299 at 8 am, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For comparison, the city recorded an AQI of 342 at 4 pm on December 3, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

According to CPCB, the air quality in some parts of the National Capital improved and was classified in the 'poor category'. Najafgarh recorded an AQI of 286, while IGI Airport T3 reported 255. Sri Aurobindo Marg and North Campus registered AQI of 283 and 281, respectively.

Centre Directs Delhi Govt on Year-Long Pollution Plan

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said the Centre has asked the Delhi government to formulate a detailed plan for next year to tackle air pollution. Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "We have asked the Delhi government to prepare a plan for the next year on this issue. The biggest reason for dust is potholes. Talks have been held to increase the greenery space in Delhi. We have identified 61 traffic hotspots in Delhi."

Key Measures and Future Initiatives

He added, "CAQM is making an expert committee on vehicle pollution. In December, we will hold meetings with Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad, and Gurgaon. Regarding stubble, we will organise a meeting with Haryana and Punjab in Chandigarh."

Highlighting the government's efforts, the Union Minister said the Ministry of Urban Development was working on solid waste management. He said that stubble burning had declined by 90 per cent compared to 2018 after the government provided CRM machines.

Yadav said, "We will work on the grassroot level on the next one-year plan. We will start a movement with the local body and the youths will be involved. PM's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam and Mission Life are initiatives to create a citizen-friendly environment."