Maharashtra Seeks Central Aid for Flood Damage

Maharashtra Government has submitted a comprehensive memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) seeking urgent financial assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to deal with the extensive damage caused by the June-September 2025 floods across multiple regions of the state.

According to the Minister of Revenue's Office, the unprecedented rainfall and flooding severely affected Marathwada, Konkan, Vidarbha and Western Maharashtra, inflicting heavy losses on lives, homes, farmland, livestock and public infrastructure. The scale of damage to lives, homes, crops, livestock, and public infrastructure far exceeds the resources available under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Therefore, the State has requested immediate NDRF support to enable urgent relief, rehabilitation, and the restoration of critical infrastructure and livelihoods.

"We respectfully urge the Ministry of Home Affairs to accord the highest priority to this submission and process it at the earliest, given the grave magnitude of losses and the pressing need to deliver timely relief to affected families and rebuild essential public assets in the flood-hit districts," the letter wrote. "We remain grateful to the IMCT for its on-ground assessment and to all State departments for their thorough verification of data," it added.

Centre's Disaster Response Measures

Meanwhile ,on October 19, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has approved advance release of Rs 1,950.80 crores, as 2nd instalment of the Central share of SDRF, to the State Governments of Karnataka and Maharashtra, for the year 2025-26. Out of the total amount of Rs 1,950.80 crore, Rs 384.40 crore was approved for Karnataka and Rs 1,566.40 crore for Maharashtra to help these states provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and floods during this year's south-west monsoon.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' release, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Central Government is fully committed to providing all possible assistance to states affected by floods, landslides and cloudbursts.

This year, the centre has already released Rs 13,603.20 crore to 27 States under SDRF and Rs 2,189.28 crore to 15 States under NDRF. In addition, Rs 4,571.30 crore have been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States and Rs 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 9 States, a release said.

The Central Government has also provided all logistical assistance, including the deployment of requisite NDRF, Army, and Air Force teams, and Air Force support, to all the flood-affected, landslide-affected, and cloudburst-affected States. During this year's monsoon, the NDRF deployed a maximum of 199 teams across 30 States/UTs for rescue and relief operations.

State Announces Farmer Relief Package

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a relief package of Rs 31,628 crore for rain-hit farmers in the state. (ANI)