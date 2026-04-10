Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi highlighted how global instability and tech advances are reshaping maritime security. Speaking at 'Ran Samwad', he said conflicts have far-reaching effects and modern military ops align with ancient Indian strategy.

Global Instability and Evolving Warfare

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Friday emphasised the impact of global instability on regional and maritime security, saying that ongoing tensions in West Asia and disruptions to maritime traffic highlight how security challenges are deeply interconnected, persistent and far-reaching, where distance from conflict does not mean distance from its consequences.

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Speaking at the Tri-Service seminar "Ran Samwad" in Bengaluru, the Navy Chief highlighted how ongoing conflicts and technological advances are reshaping the character of warfare and maritime security. "We are meeting against the backdrop of continuing instability in our extended neighbourhood. The ongoing tensions in West Asia and subsequent disruptions to maritime traffic are reminders that security is interconnected, persistent and unforgiving. Where distance from conflict does not equate distance from its consequences," he said. He added that technological advancements are compressing timelines and merging operational domains, making traditional military doctrines less predictable. "At the same time, advances in technology are driving a convergence of domains and a compression of timelines... Today, there is no fixed system of war, no rigid doctrine that we can blindly rely upon," he said.

Modern Strategy and Ancient Wisdom

The Navy Chief further stressed that modern multi-domain operations align with India's civilisational strategic thought, which has historically recognised the integration of multiple instruments of power. "In many ways, multi-domain operations are not different from our civilizational wisdom. Our own strategic thought has long recognised that the pursuit of national objectives extends beyond any single form or domain of conflict," he said.

Lessons from Kautilya's Arthashastra

Drawing from ancient Indian political philosophy, he referenced Kautilya's Arthashastra, noting its relevance in contemporary military strategy. "Kautilya's 'Arthashastra' speaks of warfare through council, which is what they call 'mantra-yuddh', covert means or 'guda-yuddh', and force, obviously, 'danda-yuddh', an integrated application of instruments where diplomacy, deception, and military power operate together to achieve state objectives," he said.

He further said that such integrated approaches are not limited to India but are reflected in modern doctrines of militaries across the world. "This continuity is evident in contemporary doctrines across major militaries across the world, where the articulation may vary, but the principle does not," he added.

About 'Ran Samwad' Seminar

'Ran Samwad' seminar is conducted annually on a rotational basis between the three services. It brings together senior officers from the three services, academicians, think-tank scholars, industry experts and Foreign Service Attaches from friendly foreign nations, to engage in brainstorming sessions on a wide array of topics. The seminar will culminate today with a collaborative roadmap to prepare the Indian Defence Forces for Multi-Domain Conflict. (ANI)