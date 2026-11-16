Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan emphasizes the strategic value of the Great Nicobar Project for maritime dominance, while Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raises concerns regarding its environmental impact and pending legal challenges.

Navy Chief Highlights Great Nicobar Project Strategic Advantages

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday said there is "absolutely no doubt" that having a capability close to the Malacca Strait provides a "significant strategic advantage" and would enable dominance over the sea lanes as well as the waterway. Addressing the Great Nicobar Project at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi here, Admiral Swaminathan said the initiative would strengthen positioning along key maritime routes.

"It's an extremely important waterway, and there's absolutely no doubt that having a capability close to that waterway gives you a significant strategic advantage... It would enable us to dominate the sea lanes as well as the Malacca Strait," Navy Chief said. Elaborating on the significance of the maritime corridor, Admiral Swaminathan highlighted the volume of global trade and shipping traffic passing through the region.

"The Malacca Strait is a very important waterway. It connects the Indian Ocean region with Southeast Asia, the South China Sea, and the Pacific Ocean. A large amount of global trade passes through the Malacca Strait. We have something like 120,000 to 150,000 ships operating in the Indian Ocean region, and many of them funnel through the Malacca Strait, one way or the other," he added. Admiral Swaminathan stated that the Navy keeps track of every vessel entering the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), noting that while China's growing presence is being closely monitored in the national interest, legitimate maritime activity in the global commons is welcome.

Speaking on China's presence in the IOR, Admiral Swaminathan said Chinese deployments in the area have been nearly continuous for over a decade. "China has been present in the IOR on an almost permanent basis since September or October 2008. China's presence in the IOR is not new to us. China can make its own sovereign decisions. We believe in freedom of navigation, and the sea belongs to the global commons. Anybody who comes here for legitimate business is welcome," he said.

On September 30, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the Centre of “bulldozing through” the Rs 92,000-crore Great Nicobar Island project and questioned its move to seek a stay from the Supreme Court on proceedings pending before the Calcutta High Court. In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that environmental and forest-related approvals for the project were “deeply flawed” and claimed that the impact assessment reports were of “dubious value”.