Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has been elected as the National President of The Bharat Scouts and Guides. K K Khandelwal was named Chief National Commissioner following a unanimous vote at the 76th Annual General Meeting in New Delhi.

Devendra Fadnavis Elected as National President of Bharat Scouts Guide

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been elected as the National President of The Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG), while K K Khandelwal, IAS (Retd.), has been elected as the organisation's Chief National Commissioner. The elections were held during the 76th Annual General Meeting of the National Council of The Bharat Scouts and Guides on November 15 at its National Headquarters in New Delhi.

The election process was conducted through the duly constituted Electoral College. All candidates for the positions of President, Vice-Presidents and Chief National Commissioner were elected unopposed, with no contest or polling required. The meeting was attended by senior office-bearers, National Council members and delegates from different states across the country. The dignitaries received a ceremonial welcome upon their arrival at the headquarters, which included a band performance, an Arch of Staves and a Guard of Honour. Delegates attending the meeting were also welcomed with traditional tilak and tika.

K K Khandelwal, the newly elected Chief National Commissioner, said that The Bharat Scouts and Guides played a vital role in shaping the character and personality of young people by instilling values of discipline, responsibility, leadership and service. "Our priority will be to strengthen the organisation across the country, expand the reach of scouting and guiding, and encourage greater participation among children and youth. We aim to elevate the organisation through the combined efforts of all state associations and members," he said.

Speaking on the development, Pradeep Kaushik, State Commissioner of The Bharat Scouts and Guides, Haryana, said the election of Fadnavis as National President and Khandelwal as Chief National Commissioner was a significant development for the organisation. "Their leadership will provide new energy and direction to the movement. We are confident that The Bharat Scouts and Guides will further expand its reach and engage more children and young people in activities focused on discipline, leadership, community service and nation-building," he said.

The new leadership is expected to strengthen the organisation's national presence and further its commitment to youth development, community engagement and nation-building through the scouting and guiding movement.