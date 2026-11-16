Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan affirmed that Agniveers are deployed across all naval platforms, including warships, highlighting their capability, operational roles, and new government opportunities for extended service tenure.

Navy Chief Confirms Agniveers Serve on Warships and Submarines

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Monday affirmed that Agniveers can be deployed across all naval platforms, including warships, submarines, and aviation units, noting that they are drawn from the same recruitment pool as regular personnel and are highly capable.

Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in the national capital, when asked if Agniveers can be deployed on warships and submarines, Admiral Swaminathan said, "Agniveer har jagah ja sakte hain... Agniveers are not drawn from some unfamiliar or distant part of the country; rather, they have been recruited from the very same pool from which we have always drawn our personnel."

Highlighting their operational roles and the government's recent decision to extend their service tenure, the Navy Chief said, "They work in aviation, on board ships, and in submarines. We provide training to our Agniveers, and they are highly capable. They also serve on ships. While they initially joined for a four-year term, the government has now provided them with an additional opportunity. If they wish, they can extend their service by enrolling for another two years. Furthermore, at the end of those six years, they have the option to enrol as permanent, regular sailors. There is a great deal of enthusiasm."

Sharing feedback from his interactions with the recruits, Admiral Swaminathan added, "Whenever we meet them, the thought that comes to our mind is that all of them are very eager. Very eager—wherever they are working, they always come and say, 'Sir, everyone should be given a chance.'"

Referring to the first batch of Agniveers set to pass out in the coming days, he noted that the initial merit list had left those outside the top 25 per cent disheartened. "Right now, the Agniveers who did not make it into the top 25 per cent, although the first batch is about to pass out in the next few days, we had prepared a merit list for them in a very transparent manner, and those who could not make it into the top 25 per cent on the merit list were very disappointed. They were saying, 'Sir, please give us one more chance.' Now we are giving them a second chance. So, I think they are very happy that they are getting another opportunity," he said.

"They joined the armed forces because they had this thought in their minds that they could remain soldiers for their whole lives. When they did not get the opportunity at that time, they were quite disappointed. I think right now they are very happy that they have gotten another chance," Admiral Swaminathan added.

However, the Navy Chief made it clear that continued service will not be automatic and will depend on strict performance and fitness benchmarks. "Of course, we cannot say that everyone will automatically be selected; we are only saying that the opportunity is open for everyone. Now it is in their hands. They have to have a good discipline record, a good vigilance record, and a good performance record. They have got to be medically fit, and they have got to be physically fit," he stated.

Highlighting the Centre's updated directive, Admiral Swaminathan said, "So there will be some minimum standards that we have to lay out for them. If they meet those minimum standards, certainly we are offering them the opportunity. But now, the Government of India has said you can take the whole lot, provided they meet your minimum standards."

Expressing confidence that the recruits will embrace the career path, he concluded, "We hope that all of them will take this and they will serve the Indian Armed Forces. It is an excellent life in my view, an excellent job. All of them are assured of a pensionable career, and it is a good, worthwhile, satisfying career in uniform." (ANI)