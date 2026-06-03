Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan met Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi. The interaction focused on enhancing coordination between the two forces and strengthening collective operational preparedness and synergy for national security.

Navy and Army Chiefs Meet to Bolster Synergy

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, with the interaction underscoring the shared commitment of the Indian Army and Indian Navy towards strengthening operational synergy and integration.

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In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI) of the Indian Army said, "Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, CNS, called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS today." According to ADG PI, the interaction focused on enhancing coordination between the two forces and strengthening collective operational preparedness. "The interaction underscored the shared commitment of the Indian Army and Indian Navy towards strengthening synergy, fostering greater integration and enhancing the collective operational readiness of the Armed Forces in furtherance of national security," the X post read.

About the New Naval Chief

Meanwhile, Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on Sunday assumed charge as the 27th Chief of the Naval Staff, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who superannuated after 41 years of distinguished service.

According to the Defence Ministry, Admiral Swaminathan was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987. A Communication and Electronic Warfare specialist, he has held a wide range of operational, staff and training appointments during a career spanning nearly four decades.

Admiral Swaminathan's sea commands include the guided missile vessels INS Vidyut and INS Vinash, guided missile corvette INS Kulish, guided missile destroyer INS Mysore and aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Chief Staff Officer (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, Kochi. He was subsequently appointed Flag Officer Sea Training and later commanded the Western Fleet, known as the Sword Arm of the Indian Navy. He also served as Flag Officer, Offshore Defence Advisory Group, and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence, to the Government of India. (ANI)