Solving every citizen's problem is the government's top priority: UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Janata Darshan

During his visit to Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janata Darshan at the Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday morning, meeting with about 300 people to hear their concerns. He reassured the public that addressing individual issues is a top priority for the government, emphasizing their commitment to resolving problems with sensitivity and urgency.

During his visit to Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with approximately 300 people at the Janata Darshan held at the Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday morning, where he listened to their concerns. Reassuring the public, he emphasized that addressing the issues of every individual is a top priority for the government, which is committed to working with sensitivity and urgency. He assured those in attendance that no one should worry, as all problems will be resolved effectively.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath blesses children who visited Gorakhnath Temple

Throughout the event, held in front of the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan, CM Yogi carefully listened to each person's grievances. He continuously instructed the officials present to give due attention to every case, ensuring that each matter was addressed promptly and transparently, with no room for negligence.

As per usual, the attendees were seated on chairs, and the Chief Minister personally approached them, listening attentively to their concerns. He assured everyone that their issues would be resolved swiftly, with quality and satisfaction as the government's goals.

For complaints regarding land encroachment, he directed strict legal action, stressing that no one’s land should be forcibly taken. Individuals or groups involved in such activities, including powerful figures or land mafias, would face stringent consequences under the government's zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals, he added.

Among the attendees were individuals seeking financial assistance for medical treatment. CM Yogi assured them that lack of funds would not be a barrier to receiving care.

He instructed officials to expedite the hospital's cost estimates and submit them to the government, promising that sufficient funds would be provided from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund for those in need.

Latest Videos