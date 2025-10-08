Inauguration new Mumbai Airport, India's largest Greenfield airport, promises major benefits for passengers and locals. Designed to handle 90 million passengers annually, it will ease Mumbai's air traffic, create jobs and boost economic growth.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the Phase 1 of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of around Rs 19,650 crore.

Navi Mumbai International Airport: India's Largest Greenfield Project

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to become a game-changer for India’s aviation sector as the country’s largest Greenfield airport, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). Serving as the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will complement the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), helping reduce congestion and positioning Mumbai among global multi-airport cities. Spread over 1,160 hectares, the airport is designed for world-class efficiency and is expected to handle 90 million passengers annually along with 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo.

NMIA offers several modern features for a seamless passenger experience. The airport will include an Automated People Mover (APM) system connecting all four passenger terminals for easy inter-terminal transfers, while a landside APM will link the airport to the city’s infrastructure.

Sustainability is a key focus at NMIA. The airport will have dedicated storage for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), generate around 47 MW of solar power, and operate EV buses for city connectivity. Unique to India, NMIA will also feature a Water Taxi service, connecting the airport to key points in the city. With these innovations, NMIA is poised to deliver efficiency, comfort, and eco-friendly solutions for passengers, while boosting Mumbai’s stature as a global aviation hub.

The inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport has been hailed as a landmark achievement in India's aviation sector, with global aviation leaders highlighting its economic and social impact. Sheldon Hee, Regional Vice President for Asia Pacific at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), emphasised the significance of the development for India's rapidly expanding aviation industry.

IATA on Navi Mumbai Airport

"The inauguration of Navi Mumbai Airport is an important milestone in India's amazing aviation journey. Aviation contributes US$53.6 billion to India's economy and supports 7.7 million jobs. Navi Mumbai Airport will ease the capacity constraints in the Mumbai region, strengthen connectivity, and bring even greater economic and social benefits to the Indian economy. We look forward to collaborating with the team at Navi Mumbai airport to deliver the required capacity efficiently, foster innovation, and create a seamless experience for passengers and stakeholders," Sheldon Hee said in a statement.

