Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday welcomed the neutralisation of six CPI (Maoist) cadres by security forces, saying the state's sustained efforts to tackle Left-wing extremism have achieved significant success.

Patnaik credits development for decline in Maoist activities

Patnaik said that Left-wing extremism has been a major internal security challenge for the country. In a post on X, Naveen Patnaik wrote, "Glad to know that six CPI (Maoist) Cadres have been neutralised by security forces. Left-wing extremism had been a critical internal security challenge for the nation." He added that Odisha's sustained efforts to curb Left-wing extremism have resulted in "substantial success". https://x.com/Naveen_Odisha/status/2004245751229247954?s=20 He highlighted that Odisha's focus on socio-economic development, better road connectivity, and pro-poor policies has helped reduce Maoist activities and urged extremists to abandon violence and embrace progress. "Our focused attention to expedite socio-economic development, road connectivity and pro-poor policies led to steady decline in Maoist activities. We always insisted violence does not have a place in civilised world and appealed the left-wing extremists in the region to shun the path of violence and embrace progress," the post read.

Top Maoist commander Ganesh Uike killed

Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike was aong six Naxalites killed after an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals in Odisha. Uike, who carried a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head and was the chief of the banned outfit in Odisha, was neutralised in Kandhamal district in the security forces' operation that started on Wednesday night and concluded on Thursday morning.

According to officials, the encounter took place during a coordinated anti-Naxal operation launched on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of armed cadres in the forested region of Kandhamal. He was a key leader in the banned CPI (Maoist) and carried a long history of orchestrating attacks against security personnel and civilians.

Amit Shah vows 'Naxal-free Bharat' by 2026

A day earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the killing of six Naxalites, including Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike, another major breakthrough in making Odisha completely free from Naxalism.

Shah took to 'X' to express his views as the security forces neutralised the six Naxalites, and asserted that the government is determined to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026. The Home Minister described the development as a "significant milestone towards a Naxal-free Bharat." "A significant milestone towards Naxal-free Bharat. In a major operation in Kandhmal, Odisha, 6 Naxalites, including Central Committee Member Ganesh Uike, have been neutralised so far. With this major breakthrough, Odisha stands at the threshold of becoming completely free from Naxalism. We are resolved to eliminate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026," Shah posted on X.