    Nava Kerala Sadas: Clash erupts between Youth Congress and DYFI workers at Kattakkada

    The Youth Congress workers protested by jumping in front of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's vehicle at Kattakkada during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Clash erupts between Youth Congress and DYFI workers at Kattakkada rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 22, 2023, 2:38 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A clash erupted between Youth Congress and DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) workers in Kattakkada, Thiruvananthapuram, during the Nava Kerala Sadas event. The Youth Congress workers protested by jumping in front of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's vehicle, with about 25 activists hiding in shops and blocking the bus. In response, the police and DYFI members reportedly beat up the protestors, while security personnel attempted to control the situation. The Chief Minister was en route to the creek from Kattakkada constituency.

    The tensions escalated in the capital as the Nava Kerala Sadas event approached its final stage. After the event passed through Attingal, continuous attacks were reported. DYFI members allegedly vandalized Youth Congress activist Suhail's house and vehicle, followed by an attack on Attingal Municipal Standing Committee Chairman Najam's residence. A case has been registered against DYFI members for entering the police station and assaulting Youth Congress members.

    The Kerala Students' Union (KSU) led a protest march to the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. However, the protest turned violent and police resorted to lathi charges and water canons to disperse the crowd. The activists tried to cross the barricade and smashed the flex boards of Nava Kerala Sadas.

    During a conflict, activists threw chili powder at the police, resulting in arrests of those involved. MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan inaugurated the march, alleging the Chief Minister's involvement with a quotation group. Mathew Kuzhalnadan and KSU State President Aloshious Xavier sustained injuries during the conflict. Female activists were also subjected to police lathi charges. In a controversial incident, a channel cameraman was lathi-charged, with the police asserting it happened unknowingly, alleging the cameraman encroached despite claiming to be press.

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2023, 2:38 PM IST
