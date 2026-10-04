Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan & AP CM Chandrababu Naidu launched a housing project in Burripalem under PMAY-Gramin 2.0. The initiative includes the construction of three lakh houses across Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 3,600 crore.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday participated in a housing programme at Burripalem village in Tenali Mandal and unveiled the plaque for the 3D Housing Pilot Project under PMAY-Gramin 2.0.

Rs 3,600 Crore Housing Initiative Launched

The leaders also performed Bhoomi Puja for the construction of three lakh houses across Andhra Pradesh under the housing initiative.

Chouhan said the approval for the construction of three lakh houses had been handed over to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, with the project involving a cost of Rs 3,600 crore.

Sharing details of the programme in a post on X, Chouhan said, “A firm step towards a solid roof. Today, in Burripalem village of Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, the Honorable Chief Minister Shri @ncbn ji was handed the approval letter for 3 lakh houses to be built at a cost of ₹3,600 crore.”

Highlighting the significance of the housing project for beneficiary families, Chouhan said the approval would help provide homes and create better living conditions. He further said, “This approval letter holds the dreams of millions of families, the joys of their courtyards, and the assurance of a better future for their children. I am confident that these homes will bring a new dawn of happiness into the lives of millions of families.”

Chouhan Applauds Natural Farming in AP

Chouhan also highlighted Andhra Pradesh's efforts towards natural farming and said he visited paddy fields in Burripalem with Chandrababu Naidu.

In another post on X, the Union Minister said, “Respected Chandrababu Naidu ji is promoting natural farming in Andhra Pradesh. It was a great pleasure to see the paddy crop in Burripalem village with him, without chemical fertilisers and pesticides. Seeing such fields, it feels that there are truly many possibilities in natural farming.” (ANI)