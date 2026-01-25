On National Voters' Day, Home Minister Amit Shah urged citizens to safeguard the voting system. The Election Commission announced a special revision of electoral rolls and highlighted recent initiatives like the ECINet App and training programs.

Amit Shah's Message on National Voters' Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of National Voters' Day. On the occasion, the senior BJP leader reminded the people of their moral responsibility to safeguard their voting system. Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, "Warm greetings to all our citizens on 'National Voters Day'. This day reminds us that our constitution has given every voter equal power, and the right vote can show our nation the right direction. It is our moral responsibility to safeguard our voting system and ensure that no external factor can pollute it. May on this day we recommit ourselves to the pledge to align the power of our votes to build a developed and powerful India."

Election Commission's Initiatives and History

Electoral Roll Revision

The Election Commission of India was established on January 25, 1950, a day before Republic Day. Meanwhile, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced on January 23 that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will soon be rolled out across all remaining states, marking a significant step toward ensuring the accuracy and integrity of India's voter database.

Key Achievements and Innovations

The Election Commission celebrated 2025 as a year of significant achievements and innovations. Among the approximately 30 major initiatives undertaken were capacity-building programs that trained more than 5,000 Booth Level Officers and supervisors from various states at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management in New Delhi. Other key initiatives included the launch of the ECINet App, which consolidates all elector services on a single digital platform, the introduction of mobile deposit facilities at polling stations, and a decision to cap the maximum number of electors per polling station at 1,200 for voter convenience.

Observance of National Voters' Day

National Voters' Day has been observed annually on this date since 2011 to mark the foundation day of the Commission and encourage young voters to participate in the political process. (ANI)