The Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) organized multi-faith prayers and a 'Unity March' in Srinagar on National Unity Day. The event, marking Sardar Patel's 150th anniversary, saw participation from diverse communities promoting peace and harmony.

On National Unity Day, a multi-faith delegation of the Indian Minorities Federation (IMF) offered special prayers at religious places of various communities in Srinagar for peace, prosperity and unity, an official press note said.

According to a press note, a first-of-its-kind multi-faith unity march was also held by the IMF on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar as a part of the 'Sardar@150 Unity March', a nationwide campaign to commemorate the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary. Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits, Shia & Sunni Muslims, Sufis, Sikhs, Christians and Buddhists took part in Multi-Faith Unity March at Dal Lake Srinagar along with dignitaries including Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu, IMF Co-Founder Prof Himani Sood who also attanded multi-faith prayers at Srinagar's Shankaracharya Mandir, Dastageer Sahib Shrine, Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi Guru Hargobind Sahib and Saint Luke's church.

Multi-Faith Prayers for Peace and Unity

The multi-faith prayers began from Shankaracharya Mandir, the oldest shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Kashmir valley built in the 9th century by revered Hindu philosopher Adi Shankaracharya.

At Dastgeer Sahib Shrine, the revered shrine of Hazrat Dastgeer Sahib at Khanyar Srinagar, MP and IMF Convener also offered a Chadar at the shrine before prayers.

At Gurdwara Chatti Patshahi Guru Hargobind Sahib, one of the most important historical Sikh pilgrimage sites in Kashmir, IMF's multi-faith delegation also offered a Rumala Sahib before the Ardas (prayer) for the Chardikala (well-being), unity, prosperity, and communal harmony in the country.

At Saint Luke's church, one of Kashmir's oldest churches, prayers were offered for to the Lord for guiding India toward peace, prosperity, and unity after lighting up candles in the church.

'Unity March' Commemorates Sardar Patel

After these prayers, a first-of-its-kind Multi-Faith 'Unity March' was held by the IMF at Dal Lake in Srinagar to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and spread the message of unity and communal harmony.

On the occasion, MP Satnam Singh Sandhu and Multi-Faith leaders also took 'oath of unity' affirming their commitment to preserving the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

'New Era of Peace in Kashmir': Participants Hail PM Modi's Leadership

On the occasion, members of all communities said PM Modi's Modi's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas" is ensuring inclusive development of all religions.

They said in the six years since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir region has also witnessed rapid development across regions.

Participants said PM Modi has paid true tribute to Sardar Patel by realising his vision of 'One Country, One Flag, One Constitution' for India with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, re-igniting the spirit of humanity, democracy (Jamhooriyat), and Kashmiriyat in the valleys of Kashmir.

They said under PM Modi's leadership, the world's perception of Kashmir has changed with a massive increase in the number of tourists in the last 6 years.

Residents of Srinagar said by killing tourists on the basis of their religion, an attempt was made to break the country's unity through the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, but under the strong leadership of PM Modi, India created a new history of valor by breaking the back of the masters of terror with Operation Sindoor, according to press note.

Voices from Religious Shrines

At Shankaracharya Mandir, main priests Pandit Zail Singh and Pandit Deep Singh were present. Deep Singh said, "Today on Nation Unity Day, we have prayed to Lord Shiva for the well-being and peace for everyone, reflecting a spirit of universal compassion. May India continue to scale new heights with unity under PM Modi's leadership."

Abdul Rehman, the caretaker (Mujawar) of the Dastgeer Sahib shrine ,said, "Members of all communities prayed for peace and harmony in the country on the occasion of National Unity Day. The people of Kashmir are very happy as the situation here has now become much better. Today, we all prayed for peace, unity and harmony in our country. The people of Kashmir pray for peace and harmony throughout the country and stand firmly with people of all religions."

Jasbir Singh Wazir, Vice-President of the Gurdwara Management Committee, Srinagar, Gurmeet Singh Bali, General Secretary of the Gurdwara Management Committee, Srinagar and Davinder Singh, Granthi of Gurdwara Sri Chatti Patshahi Hargobind Sahib, Srinagar said in Kashmir, all of us--Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and people of various faiths--are living together in unity. "Our solidarity remains firm. May there be no discrimination among us, because malicious people also try to break our unity," said Jasbir Singh Wazir.

Thanking PM Modi for providing a fund of Rs 70 lakh for the renovation of the St. Luke's Church under the Smart City Project, Pastor Rajinder Kumar, Pastor Shamsher Masih, and Pastor Vinu Kaul from St. Luke's Church said people of all religions are living unitedly under the leadership of PM Modi. "We are all helping our Prime Minister build a united India. Our true prosperity, progress, and development lie only in unity, and we have gathered here to give this very message," said Pastor Vinu Kaul.

A Tribute to Sardar Patel's Vision

On the occasion, Rajya Sabha MP and IMF Convener Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Sardar Patel's relentless efforts united the nation, yet he was not accorded with the recognition he deserved. It was only in 2014, after 67 years of independence, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid true tribute to his legacy by declaring his birth anniversary as National Unity Day. The real essence of Sardar Patel's vision of One Nation, One Constitution was felt by every Indian after the abrogation of Article 370 under the strong and decisive leadership of PM Modi. So today we have all gathered here to celebrate the legacy of Sardar Patel to send out the message of unity and communal harmony to the world.

"The removal of Article 370 has ushered in a new era of peace, progress and prosperity in Kashmir. Through his mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, PM Modi has ensured inclusive development and equal empowerment of all communities in the country. In this new India under PM Modi's leadership, all communities are safe and living harmoniously," he added.

'We Are All One': Residents and Artists

Residents of Baramulla, Harleen Kaur and Arneet Kaur said, "After many years, a Unity March of this kind has been taken out here in Srinagar in which people from all religions--including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians--participated together, showing that we are all one. We will all work together to realise Prime Minister Modi's dream of a Viksit Bharat. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we are all one."

Simarpreet Singh from the Akali Kaur Singh Gatka Akhara said, "In the Unity March today, we all witnessed the unity of all religions. Just as our Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that everyone should live together in harmony, an example of this was witnessed today at Dal Gate."

Actress Preeti Sapru said, "As the Prime Minister of India says, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', this Unity March is giving a message to the entire world that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we are all one. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are all standing with the Prime Minister today."

Actor Mukesh Rishi said, "We will all move forward in the direction of self-reliance with 'Swadeshi' with the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas' (Together, for everyone's growth, with everyone's trust, and everyone's efforts)."

