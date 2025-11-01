Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary. He led a Unity March Walkathon in Dehradun and administered oaths for Swadeshi and a Drug-Free Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday paid floral tributes to the statue of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, at Ghantaghar on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary. The Chief Minister also inaugurated and participated in the Unity March Walkathon. On this occasion, he administered oaths promoting Swadeshi and a Drug-Free Uttarakhand, said in a press release.

Tributes to the Iron Man of India

Paying homage to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Chief Minister said that it was due to his indomitable courage, foresight, and spirit of national service that India stands today as a powerful and unified nation. CM Dhami stated that Sardar Patel dedicated his entire life to the unity and integrity of the country. By integrating more than 560 princely states, he laid the foundation of a united India. Honouring his immense contribution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided in 2014 to observe his birth anniversary as National Unity Day, which is a true tribute to the great leader.

State-wide Unity Walkathons Launched

The Chief Minister further informed that the Walkathon programs are being organised across the state until November 16, at three locations in every district. Each event includes an 8 to 10-kilometre walk, combined with awareness campaigns on Drug-Free India, One Tree for Mother, and Self-Reliant India, spreading a message of positivity in society.

A Call to Youth

The Chief Minister said that this Walkathon is not just a race, but a medium to strengthen the spirit of unity in diversity. It will help instil in youth the values of nation-building, discipline, and service. He urged the youth to imbibe the ideals of Sardar Patel and actively contribute to realising the vision of One India, Great India.

A Resolve for a Leading Uttarakhand

He added that the state government is continuously working towards making Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country. He called upon all citizens to unite and contribute towards fulfilling this collective resolve.

On this occasion, Cabinet Ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Rekha Arya, Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, MLAs Khajan Das and Savita Kapoor, along with other public representatives, District Magistrate Dehradun Savin Bansal, and SSP Ajay Singh were present. (ANI)