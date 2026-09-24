YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed party leaders to accelerate preparations for upcoming local-body elections. He stressed on identifying strong candidates, ensuring party unity, and taking the YSRCP's governance narrative to the people.

Accelerate Poll Preparations, Identify Strong Candidates

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the party’s Regional Coordinators to accelerate preparations for the upcoming local-body elections, identify strong candidates early and ensure that the party moves forward in a united and organised manner.

YS Jagan held a meeting with the YSR Congress Party Regional Coordinators at Tadepalli and reviewed the party’s preparedness for the local elections. He stressed that the process of identifying candidates should begin immediately and that strong, credible and capable candidates should be fielded.

Decisions taken in candidate selection should also strengthen the party for future elections, he emphasised. Regional Coordinators were asked to speak to leaders at all levels, gather opinions from everyone concerned and hold multiple rounds of consultations before finalising candidate lists.

Reddy asked that the entire party organisation be brought onto one platform and taken forward collectively into the elections. Local leadership should be continuously monitored, strengthened and encouraged to work in coordination with party cadres, he added.

Take Governance Narrative to the People

YS Jagan asked the coordinators to take the party’s political and governance narrative directly to the people. He added that leaders should explain the differences between the previous YSRCP government and the present administration and highlight the difficulties and losses that, according to the party, people have faced during the two-and-a-half years of Chandrababu Naidu’s rule.

He also urged party leaders to go to every household and explain the welfare and governance initiatives implemented during the YSRCP government, while also raising the issues on which the present government had failed to deliver.

Prepare for Electoral Challenges

YS Jagan cautioned the party to be fully prepared for challenges during the local-body elections. He maintained that Chandrababu Naidu would try to use police power and other means to influence the electoral process and asked party leaders to prepare suitable alternatives and contingency plans at every level.

Strengthen Grassroots Organisation

The Regional Coordinators were instructed to closely supervise local units, resolve internal issues through consultations, strengthen booth- and grassroots-level leadership and ensure that the organisation remains united throughout the election process.

Senior party leaders and Regional Coordinators Botsa Satyanarayana, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, YV Subba Reddy, Ayodhya Rami Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, Kurasala Kannababu, Gudivada Amarnath and Budi Mutyala Naidu participated in the meeting. (ANI)