YSRCP state campaign wing president Kakumanu Rajasekhar passed away following a heart attack. Former AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock, calling his death a significant and irreparable loss to the party and himself personally.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed deep shock over the sudden demise of former Andhra Pradesh Leather Industries Promotion Corporation (LIDCAP) Chairman and YSRCP state campaign wing president Kakumanu Rajasekhar. Rajasekhar passed away on Thursday following a heart attack at his residence in Hyderabad, as per a release.

YS Jagan Mourns 'Significant Loss' to Party

YS Jagan recalled Rajasekhar’s dedicated service to the YSR Congress Party, saying he actively participated in party programmes and discharged every responsibility entrusted to him with commitment and sincerity. YS Jagan said Rajasekhar’s sudden passing was deeply painful and a significant loss to the party.

He noted that his services and contribution to YSRCP would always be remembered. Praying for eternal peace to the departed soul, YS Jagan also prayed that God grant strength and courage to the bereaved family to withstand the profound loss. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Kakumanu Rajasekhar’s family members.

"Our party propaganda department's state president, Kakumanu Rajasekhar Garu's sudden death has plunged us into profound shock. The void left by his absence is one that can never be filled for the party or for me personally. I fervently pray that God grants peace to Rajasekhar Garu's soul and the strength to his family to endure this irreparable grief," Reddy said on X.

Former Minister Also Expresses Grief

Former State Minister Ambati Rambabu also expressed grief over Rajasekhar's death. "The sudden demise of my dear friend Kakumanu Raghishankar has deeply shaken me. Our bond, forged through working together in the Congress and YSR Congress parties, is unforgettable. I pray that his soul finds peace," he said on X.