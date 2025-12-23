President Droupadi Murmu, at the IB Centenary Lecture, emphasized that national security is every citizen's duty. She called for people-centric security through community participation ('Jan Bhagidari') to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

President Droupadi Murmu addressed the IB Centenary Endowment Lecture on the subject 'People-Centric National Security: Community Participation in Building Viksit Bharat' in New Delhi on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that it is a matter of pride that, after Independence, the IB has played a stellar role in providing security to the people of India and ensuring the unity and integrity of the Nation.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The President said that the theme of this lecture, 'People-Centric National Security: Community Participation in Building Viksit Bharat,' is of immediate and long-term significance for our country. All institutions concerned, including IB, should spread awareness among our people that national security is the responsibility of every citizen.

Jan Bhagidari: The Cornerstone of People-Centric Security

The President stated that community participation strengthens national security. "There are numerous examples of alert citizens helping professional forces with their input to avert security crises. An expanded meaning and strategy of national security places people at the centre. People need not be passive observers of what happens around them. They should become alert and active partners in the security of their own surroundings and also of regions beyond it. 'Jan Bhagidari' is the cornerstone of people-centric security."

The President Murmu said that our civil police and internal security agencies must work with a spirit of service to the people. "This spirit of service will build trust among the people. This trust is a precondition of developing a people-centric national security strategy in which community participation will be a key element."

Navigating Multi-Dimensional Security Challenges

The President said that India has been facing multi-dimensional security challenges and threats. Tensions in the border areas, terrorism and militancy, insurgency and communal radicalisation have been traditional areas of security concern. In recent years, cybercrimes have emerged as a substantial security threat. She underlined that the lack of security in any part of the country has an economic impact that goes beyond the affected area. Security is among the key drivers of economic investment and growth. Building 'Surakshit Bharat' is necessary for building 'Samriddh Bharat'.

Success Against Left-Wing Extremism

The President noted that left-wing extremism is close to total eradication. She stated that intensive action by forces and agencies engaged in the sphere of internal security has been a key element behind the near-eradication of left-wing extremism. She noted that a holistic approach was adopted to build community trust through several initiatives. Promoting socio-economic inclusion in tribal and remote areas has proved effective against the exploitation of the people by left-wing extremists and insurgent groups.

Tackling Misinformation on Social Media

The President added that social media has transformed the world of information and communication. "It has the potential for both creation and destruction. Protecting people from misinformation is a very challenging task. This task must be carried out continuously and very effectively. There is a need to create a community of active social media users who consistently present fact-based narratives in the national interest." (ANI)