A National Conclave in New Delhi discussed implementing the National Cooperation Policy 2025. The event focused on strengthening the cooperative sector to achieve PM Modi's 'Sahkar Se Samriddhi' vision and make it an engine of national growth.

A National Conclave on the implementation of the National Cooperation Policy 2025 was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, bringing together policymakers, cooperative institutions, experts and stakeholders from across the country to deliberate on strengthening the cooperative sector as a key engine of national development. According to the press release, the conclave, organised jointly by the Ministry of Cooperation and Tribhuvan Sahkari University (TSU), was held under the theme "Implementation Pathways for National Cooperation Policy 2025 and the Way Forward", aimed at expediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi" and reinforcing the efforts towards strengthening the cooperative sector as a key engine of national development under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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Cooperative Sector as Second Engine of National Growth

Addressing the conclave, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar stated that the cooperative movement has been a strong pillar of India's socio-economic framework and has played a significant role in empowering rural India over decades. He said that in view of changing times, rising rural aspirations and an evolving economic landscape, the National Cooperation Policy 2025 presents a comprehensive and forward-looking roadmap that will play a decisive role in establishing cooperatives as the second engine of national growth.

"The policy aims to accelerate inclusive development through cooperatives, energize the rural economy, and contribute significantly towards building a developed India by 2047," he said.

Gurjar informed that the policy was formulated through an extensive consultative process involving 17 meetings and four regional workshops conducted by a 48-member national committee.

Key Pillars of the Policy

Highlighting the key pillars of the policy, he noted that strengthening the foundation of cooperatives, expanding cooperative structures, developing a vibrant business ecosystem, ensuring transparent and professional management, promoting member-centricity, expanding into new sectors and encouraging youth participation are its core focus areas. He called for making cooperation a mass movement and said states are being encouraged to formulate their own cooperation policies.

Transformative Initiatives Highlighted

Gurjar further highlighted that the Ministry of Cooperation has undertaken several transformative initiatives in line with the National Cooperation Policy 2025, including transforming PACS into multi-functional economic units and enabling them to undertake more than 25 activities, establishment of "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University, White Revolution 2.0, National Cooperative Database, Cooperative Ranking Framework and innovative initiatives such as Bharat Taxi.

Transforming PACS and Decentralising Storage

Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation Dr Ashish Kumar Bhutani said more than 80,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) are being computerised across the country to transform them into multi-functional, business-oriented entities. He emphasised that decentralisation of storage at the PACS level, ensuring fair prices to farmers, and reducing post-harvest losses are key priorities.

Expert Opinions on Cooperative Sector's Potential

Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Prof S Mahendra Dev, stressed the need to triple the contribution of the cooperative sector to the Indian economy. Reserve Bank of India Central Board Director Satish Marathe said the cooperative sector is the most effective mechanism for delivering affordable credit to the last mile, the release added.

Thematic Sessions and Discussions

The release further stated that during the conclave, multiple thematic sessions were organised covering areas such as digital public infrastructure, strengthening PACS as engines of growth, member education, participation of youth and women, leadership in organic product markets, and cooperative credit and banking.

The National Conclave served as a significant platform for advancing the effective implementation of the National Cooperation Policy 2025 and is expected to further strengthen the cooperative sector as a transparent, technology-driven and people-centric system, thereby accelerating the realisation of the vision of "Sahkar Se Samriddhi", the release said. (ANI)