'Hang him': Kolkata horror accused's mother-in-law reveals how he assaulted wife, caused miscarriage (WATCH)

In a shocking revelation, the mother-in-law of Sanjay Roy, the accused in the Kolkata doctor’s rape and murder case, has disclosed details about a previous assault by Roy on her daughter. Speaking to ANI news agency on Monday, she revealed that Roy had caused a miscarriage while her daughter was three months pregnant.

"My relations with him were very tense. They were married for two years. His marriage to my daughter was his second marriage. Initially, everything was good for the first six months. However, when she was three months pregnant, he caused a miscarriage. He thrashed her, and a police complaint was registered for the same. Following this, my daughter continued to be ill, and I bore all her expenses for medicines," she recounted.

Despite the harrowing experiences, she refused to discuss the specifics of the recent rape and murder case. "Sanjoy was not good. Hang him or do whatever you want with him. I won't speak about the crime," she declared.

She also hinted at the possibility of others being involved in the crime, stating, "He could not have done it alone. He doesn’t have the capacity to do it alone."

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a suo motu case on Tuesday concerning the rape and murder of the postgraduate medic. This case is set to be prioritized, with further developments anticipated in the ongoing investigation.

