Former Uttar Pradesh Congress MLA Naseemuddin Siddiqui resigned from all party positions on Saturday, stating that he had been unable to work at the grassroots level for the past eight years. Speaking to ANI, Siddiqui said he has respect for Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and other senior party leaders, adding that he wants to work at the grassroots level, which is why he quit the party.

‘Couldn’t Work at Ground Level’

"I have no resentment towards anyone. I respect Kharge ji, Rahul ji, Priyanka ji, Sonia ji, and I will continue to respect them. There was no work for me there. I am a grassroots-level person. For eight years, I couldn't work at the ground level. I have never been a high-profile leader, nor am I now, so I want to work at the ground level, that's why I left the Congress party," he said. "Making someone the chairman of the media department is not grassroots-level work. Making someone a member of a committee is not grassroots-level work...I told the leaders that I am a man of the organisation. Now, there are many things which cannot be said," Siddiqui added.

Hints at Mass Resignations

On being asked whether more people would leave Congress following his resignation from the party, Siddiqui said that there are many people across districts in the state, informing that at present, he has a list of 73 "well-known people". Siddiqui stated that if he had wanted to play any kind of pressure politics, he would have stayed within the party and only threatened to resign.

"Now, there are hundreds of people in every district. In some districts, there are thousands. Only a list of seventy-three people has been given so far. These are well-known people. But there are many more. If I wanted to play pressure politics, I would have stayed there and threatened to leave. I made this decision after consulting with my people. My people and I are not in the mood to go back. I have no animosity towards anyone," he said.

(ANI)