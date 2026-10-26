BJP MP Mukesh Dalal slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for insulting PM Modi. Meanwhile, India hosts the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi, focusing on global cooperation, innovation, and sustainable development goals.

BJP MP Criticises Congress President Over Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Mukesh Dalal on Monday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks, alleging that the Congress leadership uses abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that such conduct reflects the party’s culture. Reacting to Kharge’s remarks, Dalal said, "This is truly regrettable. These are Congress leaders—individuals who use such abusive, vitriolic language when referring to the Prime Minister and others. This reflects their culture and their upbringing. One of these leaders is 84 years old; he ought to understand his responsibilities. They fail to connect with the common people, and having nothing else to offer, they resort solely to hurling insults at PM Modi... It is the misfortune of this nation that the culture of the Congress party... The culture here is such that the more you heap abuse upon the country’s Prime Minister, the more you advance within the Congress party."

The controversy erupted during an address by Mallikarjun Kharge at the 139th birth anniversary celebrations of Bihar's first Chief Minister, Dr Krishna Singh, in Patna. A commotion broke out when an attendee in the gathering interrupted Kharge by stating that PM Modi would not go anywhere, prompting the Congress president to retort from the stage, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go).

India Hosts 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum

Separately, speaking about the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, Dalal highlighted its role in strengthening cooperation among member nations and promoting global peace. He noted that the forum was inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. "The BRICS Parliamentary Forum was inaugurated by Om Birla. Such an initiative fosters and enhances cooperation among the BRICS nations, while also fulfilling the expectations that the public holds of a parliamentary democracy. It facilitates progress in various areas, including technical, economic, and defence-related cooperation. The BRICS Forum has now completed 20 years, during which it has made significant strides. In the current global climate, the BRICS Forum holds immense importance for fostering world peace," he said.

Global Leaders Gather in New Delhi

Parliamentary delegations from 11 member countries and 10 partner nations of BRICS arrived at the Parliament House complex in New Delhi on Monday to participate in the two-day 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, hosted by the Parliament of India. Prime Minister Modi also arrived at the Parliament complex for the inauguration of the forum and welcomed visiting foreign delegations, including Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also arrived at Parliament to attend the event.

The visiting dignitaries were accorded a warm welcome by officials and Members of Parliament. Delegations from Uganda, Cuba, Brazil and Russia were among those arriving at the Parliament complex. Russia and Brazil are full members of BRICS, while Uganda and Cuba became partner countries in 2025. The two-day forum brings together parliamentary representatives of BRICS member and partner countries to strengthen inter-parliamentary cooperation and facilitate discussions on shared challenges and global issues. The conference features four thematic high-level sessions centred on Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability. Discussions cover institutional capacity building, the role of legislative oversight in artificial intelligence (AI), emerging digital technologies and sustainable development goals. (ANI)