    Narendra Dabholkar murder case: CBI gets another three weeks to decide on further probe

    Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the CBI, told a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik that the agency's investigation into the case was completed. The high court accepted this and scheduled a hearing for three weeks later.

    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 4:01 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Bombay High Court that it had completed its investigation into the death of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar in 2013 and that the investigating officer had submitted a closure report to the competent authority on Monday, January 30, 2023. 

    However, a lawyer representing Dabholkar's daughter claimed in court that the CBI had not properly investigated the case and that many gaps are yet to be investigated.

    On August 20, 2013, while on a morning walk in Pune, Narendra Dabholkar (67), the founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, was shot dead by two people allegedly linked to the radical outfit Sanatan Sanstha. So far, the CBI has charged five people in the case.

    Earlier this month, the HC asked the CBI about the status of its investigation into the case.

    On Monday, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, appearing for the CBI, told a division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and P D Naik that the agency's investigation into the case was completed.

    The CBI investigation was carried out and is now complete... 15 out of 32 witnesses have already been examined in the trial, Singh said.

    The investigating officer has submitted a report recommending that the case be closed. He added that the agency's competent authority would make the final decision. The ASG requested a decision on the closure report within three weeks.

    The high court accepted this and scheduled a hearing for three weeks later.

    The Bombay High Court was hearing a petition filed by Narendra Dabholkar's daughter Mukta Dabholkar, who requested that the court continue to monitor the case investigation's progress.

    Following a petition filed by social activists Ketan Tirodkar and Mukta Dabholkar, the HC transferred the investigation into the case to the CBI in 2014. Since then, the HC has been monitoring the case's progress.

    The CBI, which took over the case from Pune city police in 2014, has charged five people in the case. Mukta Dabholkar's lawyer, Abhay Nevagi, told the High Court on Monday that the CBI needed to investigate the case correctly and that many loopholes still need to be probed. He requested that the HC continue to monitor the CBI's investigation into the case.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 4:01 PM IST
