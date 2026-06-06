The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded accountability from the Delhi government after a major fire in a Narela plastic factory. AAP questioned safety standards and why such incidents are recurring. A separate fire in Malaviya Nagar has led to an arrest.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday demanded accountability from the Delhi government following a major fire at a plastic factory in Narela Industrial Area. In a post on X, AAP said the incident once again highlighted the need for strict monitoring of safety standards in industrial units.

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दिल्ली के नरेला इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया की प्लास्टिक फैक्ट्री में लगी भीषण आग ने फिर रेखा गुप्ता सरकार पर सवाल खड़े कर दिए हैं। बीजेपी सरकार बताए: ▪️फैक्ट्री में फायर सेफ्टी के क्या इंतज़ाम थे? ▪️क्या सभी सुरक्षा मानकों का पालन हो रहा था? ▪️आख़िर दिल्ली में ऐसी घटनाएँ बार-बार क्यों हो… pic.twitter.com/5rPbCg8stp — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 6, 2026

The party questioned the fire safety arrangements at the factory, whether all safety regulations were being properly enforced, and why such accidents were occurring repeatedly across the national capital. AAP stressed that the BJP-led Delhi administration must explain the measures taken to prevent such incidents and ensure the safety of workers and nearby residents.

Earlier, a massive fire erupted in a plastic factory in Narela Industrial Area in Delhi on Saturday. Fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and began attempts to douse the fire, according to officials. Further details are awaited.

Arrest in connection with Malaviya Nagar fire

Meanwhile, Delhi police have arrested a cook in connection with the Malaviya Nagar fire incident, which killed 21 people, including several foreign nationals, officials said on Saturday. The police said that the investigation has revealed that the cook's negligence led to the fire. The police have also detained several other individuals in relation to the fire.

A devastating fire at a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area in the early hours of Wednesday claimed at least 21 lives, including 13 foreign nationals, and left several others injured. During the investigation, authorities allegedly discovered multiple safety violations and serious deficiencies in the building's fire safety infrastructure. (ANI)