Opposition leaders Ajay Rai and Priyanka Chaturvedi criticise the Centre for allegedly blocking ex-Army Chief MM Naravane's memoir, claiming it exposes government failures, amid a row in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi citing the unpublished book.

Opposition Alleges 'Cover-Up' Over Naravane's Memoir

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai criticised the Centre amid the controversy over former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoirs, alleging that the government is blocking the publication of the book because it exposes their shortcomings.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Rai said, "General Naravane dedicated his entire life to the defence of the country. He wrote that book in the national interest. The government feels that he has exposed their failures, which is why they are not allowing the book to be published. But that book should be published immediately, and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi should be allowed to speak."

Also, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed concern about the functioning of the Lok Sabha. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Chaturvedi also referred to the controversy surrounding former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished book, stating that the Lok Sabha atmosphere is becoming one where even a former Army Chief's account of past decisions is not allowed to be discussed. "The atmosphere that is being created in the Lok Sabha, where a former Army Chief's book is not allowed to be published, he was describing the atmosphere of that time and the decisions that were taken. The controversy started from the way the Leader of the Opposition was stopped. Today's proceedings were such that for the first time, the Leader of the Opposition was stopped, just as PM Modi was stopped. Future generations will always question whether we failed in our responsibility to raise the issues of the people of the country," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Uproar in Parliament Over Unpublished Book

The remarks come amid a heated uproar in Parliament following Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's attempt to cite Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff in eastern Ladakh. BJP leaders argued that referencing the book violated House rules and could demoralise the armed forces.

Earlier, PM Modi was scheduled to respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address at 5 pm. However, repeated disruptions and sloganeering by Opposition members led the Speaker to adjourn the Lok Sabha until 11 am on Thursday.

Reacting to the development, Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being "scared" and avoiding Parliament, saying he does not want to face the truth on national security. (ANI)