AP Minister Nara Lokesh criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for a PIL against a Google AI hub in Vizag, calling him 'anti-development'. Jagan, however, slammed the TDP government's budget, rising debt, and alleged corruption.

Lokesh Slams Jagan as 'Anti-Development' Over Google AI Hub PIL

Andhra Pradesh IT & HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday strongly criticised YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of repeatedly obstructing development and employment opportunities in the state.

Reacting to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the proposed Google AI Hub and data centre investment in Visakhapatnam, Minister Lokesh alleged that the move reflects the party's continued opposition to projects that create jobs for the youth.

In a post on X, Minister Lokesh said that Jagan has consistently opposed development initiatives in the state - from opposing the Amaravati capital project to cancelling power contracts and filing cases against IT development centres meant to generate employment. Minister Lokesh said that the latest PIL against the Google AI Hub in Vizag, which he described as India's largest foreign direct investment* in the sector, raises serious concerns about the YSRCP leadership's approach towards investment and job creation.

Calling Jagan "anti-development," Minister Nara Lokesh further remarked that such actions show hostility towards the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh's youth, who are looking for opportunities in emerging technology sectors. He added that Andhra Pradesh has moved forward on the path of development and investment, asserting that attempts to block projects bringing global technology companies and employment opportunities will not succeed.

Jagan Hits Back, Slams TDP Govt's Budget and Rising Debt

On the other hand, earlier today, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said the budget presented by the Chandrababu Naidu government is filled with misleading numbers and false narratives.

Jagan said that since Chandrababu came to power, the "state's debt has been continuously increasing. During our five-year government, the total borrowing was about Rs 3.31 lakh crore. But in just two years of Chandrababu's rule, the debt has already crossed Rs 3.20 lakh crore."

Whenever Chandrababu comes to power, Jagan said that revenues have declined and debts have risen. "The reason is clear - rampant corruption and large-scale misuse of resources. Government lands are being handed over to private real estate companies at throwaway prices. Lands worth thousands of crores in Visakhapatnam are being allotted to relatives and associates."

The government is not even maintaining a minimum balance in the treasury, Jagan Reddy slammed the TDP. "The Assembly sessions were reduced to drama, skits, and self-praise instead of discussing people's issues. We asked questions about the Super Six promises, but there were no answers. What happened to the promises made to women? What happened to housing for the poor? In the last two years, have they given even a single piece of land or constructed even one house for the poor?" he said. (ANI)