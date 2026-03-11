At the 'Jal Mahotsav 2026' in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the Jal Jeevan Mission for bringing clean water to homes. She stressed water's cultural significance and the crucial role of community ownership and women's SHGs.

President Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the 'Jal Mahotsav 2026' in New Delhi on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the President said that in India, water is not just a basic amenity, but is linked to our culture, traditions, livelihood and community life.

Jal Jeevan Mission: A Solution to Water Woes

For so many years, villagers, especially women and children, had to fetch drinking water from great distances. Providing clean water wasn't just a matter of convenience; it was a matter of time, health, and dignity. To address these challenges, the Government of India launched the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. Villagers who once struggled to access drinking water now have access to clean and safe water in their own homes.

Community Ownership and Conservation

She said, "When responsibility for a resource is taken not just by the government but by the entire society, its conservation becomes more effective and sustainable. Community ownership also plays a vital role in water management and conservation. She expressed confidence that celebrating 'Jal Arpan Diwas', the formal handover of water supply infrastructure to gram panchayats, will strengthen the sense of community ownership."

Empowering Women through Self-Help Groups

The President was happy to note that Self-Help Groups are involved in water testing, operation, and other maintenance tasks, according a release. She said, "There are numerous examples where the commitment and dedication of Self-Help Groups have led to positive changes in the lives of women and society. She expressed confidence that harnessing the potential of women through Self-Help Groups will be extremely fruitful in addressing water security."

Multi-pronged Efforts for Water Security

The President said that multi-pronged and coordinated efforts are crucial to strengthening water security. She was happy to note that greywater management is being promoted in rural areas through coordination with the "Clean India Mission." For water resource sustainability, work is being done in collaboration with the Central Groundwater Board and other related organizations on groundwater recharge and water conservation. Campaigns like Catch the Rain and Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari are playing a vital role in rainwater harvesting. She said that such coordination will ensure water security.

A Collective Responsibility for Future Generations

The President said, "Water conservation is a collective responsibility. We must view water not merely as a commodity, but as a priceless asset for future generations. To secure our future, we must make water conservation an integral part of our lives. Awareness about water management and conservation among the younger generation will ensure country's water security in future. She expressed confidence that the 'Jal Mahotsav' will become a medium of mass movement for India's water security."

About Jal Mahotsav 2026

The Ministry of Jal Shakti is organising Jal Mahotsav 2026 - a nationwide campaign from 8 March to 22 March to strengthen Jan Bhagidari and community ownership in rural drinking water service delivery under the Jal Jeevan Mission. (ANI)