Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday informed the House during the Budget Session in Gairsain that the state government has made a provision in the 2026-27 budget to construct mini stadiums in each block across Uttarakhand to strengthen sports infrastructure at the grassroots level.

Building on National Games Success

After the grand hosting of the 38th National Games, the Dhami government in Uttarakhand has intensified efforts to expand sports facilities at the grassroots level. As part of this initiative, mini stadiums will now be constructed on every block across the state. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami informed the House about this on Wednesday during the third day of the Budget Session. He stated that a provision for the construction of mini stadiums in every block has been included in the Budget for the financial year 2026-27.

In 2025, Uttarakhand not only successfully hosted the 38th National Games but also delivered its best-ever performance at the event by winning 103 medals. The successful organisation of the Games also helped establish Uttarakhand as an emerging sporting destination. For the event, international-level sports infrastructure was developed across the state. Through a legacy policy, the government has decided to utilise this sports infrastructure as academies so that sports talents can receive proper training. Work in this regard is currently underway at the government level.

Budget and Construction Details

The provision in the 2026-27 budget to construct mini stadiums in every block is also being considered a significant step.

On Wednesday, during Question Hour, when Sports Minister Rekha Arya was responding to questions related to sports grounds and mini stadiums in the hill regions, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared this important information with the House. According to Sports Minister Rekha Arya, a mini stadium in hilly areas requires 1.18 acres of land, and a provision of ₹1.70 crore has been made for its construction. (ANI)