BRS leader KT Rama Rao accused the Telangana Congress government of 'murdering democracy' by arresting party leader Manne Krishank. KTR questioned Rahul Gandhi on free speech, alleging the arrest over a social media post was unlawful and terrifying.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Friday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the arrest of party leader Manne Krishank in connection with a social media post, alleging that the Telangana government is "murdering democracy".

In a post shared on X, KTR alleged that Telangana Police broke open the doors of Krishank's residence and arrested him over a social media post criticising the state government.

KTR Questions Rahul Gandhi on Free Speech

"Rahul Gandhi, you carry a copy of the Constitution and preach sermons. You claim your politics is about ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukaan’. You talk about free speech. But your government in Telangana is acting in exactly the opposite manner," KTR said.

"Telangana police broke open the doors and barged into the home of our party leader @Krishank_BRS, arrested him over a mere social media post criticising the government. Krishank’s daughter was left crying inconsolably as police personnel created chaos," he added.

KTR further alleged that the arrest violated Supreme Court and High Court directions concerning arrests over social media posts.

"Despite clear orders from the Hon’ble Supreme Court and High Court against making arrests over social media posts, your Revanth government in Telangana is murdering democracy and flouting all democratic principles," KTR said.

"Is questioning the Congress government a sin? Is criticising the ruling dispensation a crime? Is this the way to arrest an opposition party leader by terrifying his family members? Telangana is demanding answers, Mr. @RahulGandhi," he added.

Arrest Linked to Post on Police Station Incident

According to the BRS, police officers broke open the lock of Krishank's residence with a hammer and entered the house in connection with a case over his social media post. The party also shared visuals showing Krishank's young daughter crying and clinging to her mother.

The arrest is linked to a case registered at Nampally Police Station over Krishank's recent social media post concerning an alleged incident at Saifabad Police Station.

Krishank had claimed that masked individuals entered the police station and attempted to attack KTR's staff. In a post, he alleged that five DCPs had accepted that an SI obstructed the masked men from attacking KTR's personal assistant and PRO.

"Even the 5 DCPs accepted that one SI obstructed the 15 Masked Men from attacking KTR's PA & PRO inside Saifabad Police Station... BRS asked to file an FIR & release the CCTV Footage... But Task Force dragged us out like this & Arrested," Krishank said in the post. (ANI)