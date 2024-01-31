Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Namma Bengaluru Foundation, boAt collaborate to launch computer classes programme for government school kids

    This Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative aims to provide underprivileged students with essential computer skills, bridging the digital divide and opening avenues for personal and professional growth.

    Namma Bengaluru Foundation, boAt collaborate to launch computer classes programme for government school kids
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 6:34 PM IST

    In an initiative to address the digital gap and empower underprivileged students, boAt, a leading consumer electronics brand in India, has joined forces with Namma Bengaluru Foundation (NBF) to introduce the Computer Classes Program for Government School Kids. This Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavour aims to provide essential computer skills to students in government schools, enabling them to access new opportunities and fostering a brighter future.

    The programme, strategically designed to empower young minds in the digital age, will provide hands-on training and comprehensive exposure to fundamental computer skills. Students will engage with crucial topics such as basic computer operations, digital literacy, and software applications, gaining the knowledge and confidence required to navigate the constantly evolving digital landscape.

    Sameer Mehta, Co-founder, and CEO at boAt, expressed the brand's belief in technology's transformative power to enrich lives. Through the collaboration with Namma Bengaluru Foundation, boAt intends to equip underprivileged students with essential computer skills, narrowing the digital divide and unlocking their full potential. The program is anticipated not only to enhance students' learning experiences but also to open doors to new avenues for personal and professional growth.

    Sanjay K Prabhu, Trustee at Namma Bengaluru Foundation, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the significance of the Computer Classes Program in bridging the digital divide and empowering government school students for success in today's digital world. The partnership reflects a commitment to inclusive education, providing students with access to technology and knowledge critical for creating an equitable playing field.

    The Computer Classes Program is set to be implemented in selected government schools in Bengaluru, catering to students from diverse backgrounds. By imparting valuable digital skills, boAt and NBF aim to not only enhance academic performance but also prepare students for success in higher education and future careers.

    boAt and Namma Bengaluru Foundation's joint initiative marks a significant step towards bridging the digital divide and empowering the future generation. The Computer Classes Program for Government School Kids promises to equip young minds with the tools needed to navigate the digital landscape and unlock their full potential.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament security breach: 'Delhi Police tortured to accept links with Opposition', 5 accused tell court AJR

    Parliament security breach: 'Delhi Police tortured us to accept links with Opposition', 5 accused tell court

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files police complaint against ED officials: Report AJR

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files police complaint against ED officials: Report

    Kerala: PC George accepts BJP membership in Delhi today RKN

    Kerala: PC George accepts BJP membership in Delhi today

    Hindus permitted to worship in sealed basement of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque AJR

    Varanasi court allows Hindu to worship in Gyanvapi mosque basement amidst ongoing dispute

    Mookkannoor massacre case: Accused sentenced to death for killing family of three rkn

    Mookkannoor massacre case: Accused sentenced to death for killing family of three

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka: Hanuman flag campaign gains momentum in Keragodu village

    Karnataka: Hanuman flag campaign gains momentum in Keragodu village

    Horror Unleashed: US man beheads father, posts chilling video on Youtube - Community grapples with shock avv

    Horror Unleashed: US man beheads father, posts chilling video on Youtube - Community grapples with shock

    Parliament security breach: 'Delhi Police tortured to accept links with Opposition', 5 accused tell court AJR

    Parliament security breach: 'Delhi Police tortured us to accept links with Opposition', 5 accused tell court

    Yoga flourishes in Saudi Arabia: Video of 2nd Yoga Asana Championship in Makkah goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Yoga flourishes in Saudi Arabia: Video of 2nd Yoga Asana Championship in Makkah goes viral (WATCH)

    All is not well with Prabhas? Here's what we know RBA

    All is not well with Prabhas? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon