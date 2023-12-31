Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Namaste India': Australia’s new Deputy High Commissioner drives auto to office (WATCH)

    As McCaffrey embarked on a new diplomatic journey, he gave it a ‘desi’ twist by riding on an autorickshaw. Taking to his official X handle, the foreign diplomat shared a video of himself, where he can be seen driving the auto-rickshaw himself.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 10:03 AM IST

    Nicholas McCaffrey has taken on the role of Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India with a unique and vibrant start. He posted a video of himself driving an autorickshaw with the Indian tricolour on it, embracing the local way of life and demonstrating both respect for cultural differences and diplomatic engagement.

    As he begins his journey in India, McCaffrey expressed his excitement and enthusiasm for his new position.  "I am thrilled to be starting my posting as Deputy High Commissioner working with our excellent High Commissioner Philip Green," he remarked, offering a traditional "Namaste." 

    His friendly demeanour and use of the Hindi language, beginning his speech with "Namaste India," demonstrate his desire to establish a connection with the people and customs of the nation he would be working in.

     "Terrific to start as Australia's Deputy High Commissioner in India, replacing the irrepressible Sarah Storey," he said, expressing his excitement at working with the staff at the Australian High Commission in India. 

    Meanwhile, Philip Green, the Australian High Commissioner to India, has been actively involved in exploring the country's varied geography and sharing his insights from trips to places like Varanasi, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad. The arrival of McCaffrey and the continuous endeavours of High Commissioner Green demonstrate Australia's dedication to fortifying its ties with India.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 10:03 AM IST
