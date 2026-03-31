A stampede at the Sheetla Mata Temple in Nalanda during a weekly fair resulted in fatalities and injuries. Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary offered condolences and assured government support for victims and proper treatment for the injured.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives due to a stampede at the Sheetla Mata Temple in Nalanda and assured government support to them.

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In a post on X, the Deputy CM assured that proper arrangements have been made to ensure treatment of the injured individuals. "The tragic stampede incident at the Mata Sheetla Temple in Nalanda is extremely heartbreaking. I express my condolences to the families of all the devotees who lost their lives and were injured in this accident. The government is providing every possible assistance and relief to the affected families. Arrangements have been made for the proper treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the grieving families during this hour of sorrow. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured," he wrote.

Overcrowding at weekly fair leads to tragedy

The stampede occurred at a weekly fair, which was being held at the Sheetla Mata Temple today due to the overcrowding at the site. People were seen running helter-skelter in a desperate bid to save their lives, with the police force actively engaged to bring the crowd under control.

Devotees blame administrative failure

Devotees present at the scene have stated that the incident occurred due to an insufficient deployment of police personnel. Currently, in view of the gravity of the situation, shops set up at the fair in the surrounding area have been ordered to close down.

Reena Roy, a devotee, said, "There is a designated queue here, but no one wanted to wait in line, which is why a stampede broke out. This fair is held every Tuesday. This incident highlights a failure on the part of the administration."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)