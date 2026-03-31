A stampede at Nalanda's Sheetla Mata Temple killed eight. Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh blamed admin laxity. PM Modi announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased, while Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announced a total of Rs 6 lakh each.

Congress Criticises Administration

Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Tuesday criticised the government over the Nalanda Sheetla Mata Temple stampede, saying it had occurred due to the laxity of the administration. "It is unfortunate. The government should remain more vigilant on such incidents. This has all happened due to the administration's laxity. The government should promptly provide compensation to the families of those who lost their lives," he stated to ANI.

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PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep condolences to the families of Nalanda stampede victims and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to be given to the kin of each deceased. The death toll currently stands at eight. The injured individuals will be given an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each.

In an X post, the Prime Minister's office wrote, "The mishap in Nalanda district, Bihar, is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi."

Bihar CM Announces Compensation

Nitish Kumar announced Rs 4 lakhs each from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakhs each from the CM relief fund (a total of Rs 6 Lakhs each) for the next of kin of the deceased, as per a press release.

The release stated, "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep condolences over the deaths of devotees in a stampede that occurred at the Sheetla Devi Temple in Bihar Sharif, Nalanda district. The Chief Minister stated that this incident is extremely tragic and has left him deeply distressed. The Chief Minister has directed that an ex-gratia grant be provided to the dependents of the deceased, comprising Rs 4 lakh each from the Disaster Management Department and Rs 2 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (totalling Rs 6 lakh). Acting on the Chief Minister's directives, senior officials have reached the accident site and are actively engaged in relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister has wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap and has issued instructions to ensure they receive appropriate medical treatment." (ANI)