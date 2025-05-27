AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi mocks Pakistan’s propaganda over a fake Chinese military drill photo and calls for Pakistan’s re-inclusion on the FATF grey list.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi did not hold back in his criticism of Pakistan’s military establishment, ridiculing a recent gaffe where the Pakistani Army reportedly presented an old photo from a Chinese military drill as proof of success against India.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Kuwait, the Hyderabad MP lashed out at what he described as a bizarre and desperate propaganda attempt.

“Yesterday, the Pakistani Army chief gifted a photo to the Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif... these stupid jokers want to compete with India,” Owaisi remarked.

He went on to expose that the photo in question, claimed to depict a Pakistani strike on India, was actually an image from a 2019 Chinese military exercise involving the PHL-03 rocket launcher system. The image had previously appeared in various contexts over the last several years and had nothing to do with India.

“They had given a photograph of a 2019 Chinese Army drill claiming it is a victory over India. This is what Pakistan indulges in,” Owaisi said.

Taking a sharper jab, he added: “Nakal karne ke liye akal chahiye, inke pass akal bhi nahi hai (It takes brains to copy and they don’t even have that).”

He cautioned listeners against believing Pakistan’s narrative, calling it disinformation. “Whatever Pakistan is saying, do not take even with a pinch of salt,” he warned.

Chinese Photo, False Claims

The controversy stems from reports that Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir presented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with a framed image, claiming it captured a Pakistani military triumph over India. In reality, the image—captured by Chinese photographer Huang Hai—was part of a Chinese army drill and has been publicly available since 2019.

This incident has renewed concerns about Pakistan’s propaganda tactics, especially when contrasted with India’s documentation and public release of photo and video evidence from actual military operations.

Owaisi: Bring Pakistan Back to FATF Grey List

Beyond the mockery, Owaisi used the platform to press for tougher international scrutiny of Pakistan’s financial practices, arguing that the country should be re-listed on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

“Pakistan must be brought back in the FATF grey list. The importance of the FATF grey list is that there will be huge scrutiny on that nation when you do money transactions,” he said.

Owaisi raised alarms about how Pakistan allegedly funds terror groups targeting India through illicit channels.

“It is a fact that Pakistan uses the Middle East hawala or money laundering to sponsor terror groups against India...bringing Pakistan in FATF is very important because...the 2 billion loan which the IMF is giving will be used by the Pakistani military...” he stated.

“We Are More Sincere”: Owaisi on Muslim Identity

Owaisi also addressed the religious dimension of India-Pakistan rhetoric, noting that India’s Muslim population is both larger and more genuine in its national loyalty.

“Pakistan can't take up this issue (of religion) and say that they are Muslims...in India, there is a larger Muslim population...and we (Indian Muslims) are more sincere than them (Pakistan),” he asserted.

India’s Diplomatic Push in the Gulf

Owaisi is part of a high-level, multi-party Indian delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, currently touring Gulf nations. Other members include BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, as well as Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The group is meeting leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria to share India’s position on cross-border terrorism and respond to international misinformation, particularly after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy to project India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism and expose attempts to distort facts on the global stage.